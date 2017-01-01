BT-7 Light Tank Modeler's Online Reference Including
BT-2; BT-5
- Photo Galleries
- Photo Walk Arounds
- BT-5 Leningrad **
- BT-7 Moskva **
- BT-7 Stalin's Line **
- BT-7 Tol'yatti **
- BT-7 m1935Moskva **
- BT-7 m1935Verkhnyaya Pyshma **
- Colors & Markings
- References
- External Resources
- Wikipedia
- Kit Reviews - 1/35
- BT-7 Model 1935 Tamiya
- Decal Reviews
- Detail Set Reviews
- Reference Reviews
- BT Fast Tanks
** Note that asterisked links will take you to you to the photos hosted on our partner site, Scalemodels.ru.
Return to the Armour/AFV Online References Menu