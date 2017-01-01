2017 Scale Modeling Event Calendar
|Dates
|Event
|Location
|Contact
|January 2017
|21 Jan
|Family Fun Plastic Model Kit and Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet
|St. John Lutheran Church
18W140 Willow Ln
Darien, IL 60561, USA
|28 Jan
|Midwest Winterval Freeze Frame
|First Presbyterian Church
300 West Wayne Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USA
|Mark Greg
|February 2017
|4 Feb
|Mid-Michigan 2017
|Knights of Columbus Hall
360 South River Road
Bay City, MI 48706, USA
|Jim Church
|11 Feb
|Jaxcon 2017
|UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center
12000 Alumni Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32224, USA
|Gil Hodges
|March 2017
|5 Mar
|ValleyCon 2017
|Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
|George Creed
|11 Mar
|IPMS Roscoe Turner Contest 2017
|Raymond Park Middle School
8575 E Raymond St
Indianapolis, IN 46239, USA
|C. Haines
|25 Mar
|TriCon 2017
|A.W. Beatty Career Center
9600 Babcock Blvd
Allison Park, PA 15101, USA
|Scott Scariot
|26 Mar
|HeritageCon 11
|Canadian Warplane Heritage Musuem
Airport Road
Hamilton, ON L0R 1W0, Canada
|Allan Murrell
|April 2017
|7-8 Apr
|WrightCon 2017
|Hope Hotel and Conference Center
Building #823, Area A, Gate 12A
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433, USA
|WrightCon
|8 Apr
|Tulsa Modelers Forum Contest and Show
|Bixby Community Center
211 N. Cabaniss
Bixby, OK 74008, USA
|Greg Kittinger
|20-22 Apr
|AMPS International Convention 2017
|Danbury Crown Plaza Hotel
18 Ridgebury Road
Danbury, CT 06810, USA
|Bill Schmidt
|21-22 Apr
|Fleacon 13
|Monticello Berndes Center
766 North Maple Street
Monticello, IA 52310, USA
|Adam Mangold
|22 Apr
|ValourCon 8
|Royal Canadian Legion
St. James Branch #4
1755 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB R3J 0E6, Canada
|IPMS Winnipeg
|May 2017
|6 May
|Torcan 2017
|Century Gardens Recreation Centre
340 Vodden Street East
Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N4, Canada
|Grant Goodale
|6 May
|VegasCon 2017
|East Side Cannery Resort & Casino
5255 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA
|Joe Porche
|13 May
|35th Annual Smoky Mountain Model-Con
|Chilhowee Park Expo Center
Jacob Building
3301 East Magnolia Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914, USA
|Johnny Galza
|19-20 May
|NorEastCon46
|Quality Inn Hotel Batavia
8250 Park Road
Batavia, NY 14020, USA
|Cliff Wiley
|20 May
|NIMCON 6/IPMS 2017 Region 5 Convention
|McHenry County College
8900 US Hwy 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012, USA
|Phil Pignataro
|June 2017
|3-4 Jun
|Wonderfest
|Crowne Plaza
830 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209, USA
|Dave Hodge
|16-17 Jun
|Chile Con IV/Region 10 Convetion
|Marriott Pyramid Hotel
5151 San Francisco NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA
|Tony Humphries
|July 2017
|7-9 Jul
|World Model Expo
|Chicago South Loop Hilton
720 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605, USA
|Pat Vess
|26-29 Jul
|IPMS/USA 2017 National Convention
|LaVista Conference Center
12520 Westport Parkway
La Vista, NE 68128, USA
|Scott Hackney
|August 2017
|September 2017
|9 Sep
|IPMS Reno 'High Rollers' 18th Annual Invitational Contest & Show
|Desert Heights Elementary School
513948 Mount Bismark Street
Reno, NV 89512, USA
|Douglas Summers
|23 Sep
|AutumnCon 2017
|Clarion Inn Convention Center
501 N. Hwy 190
Covington, LA 70433, USA
|Andy Useman