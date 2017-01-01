Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Scale Modeling Event Calendar

2017 Scale Modeling Event Calendar

If you'd like to have your relevant hobby event added to our calendar, please email Michael Benolkin. Please provide a complete postal address for your event so out-of-town participants can use their GPS/SatNav to arrive safely to your event. Also please provide a website link for more information and a responsible point of contact email address where readers can get more information.

Dates Event Location Contact
January 2017
21 Jan Family Fun Plastic Model Kit and Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet St. John Lutheran Church
18W140 Willow Ln
Darien, IL 60561, USA		  
28 Jan Midwest Winterval Freeze Frame First Presbyterian Church
300 West Wayne Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USA		 Mark Greg
February 2017
4 Feb Mid-Michigan 2017 Knights of Columbus Hall
360 South River Road
Bay City, MI 48706, USA		 Jim Church
11 Feb Jaxcon 2017 UNF Adam W. Herbert University Center
12000 Alumni Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32224, USA		 Gil Hodges
March 2017
5 Mar ValleyCon 2017 Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA		 George Creed
11 Mar IPMS Roscoe Turner Contest 2017 Raymond Park Middle School
8575 E Raymond St
Indianapolis, IN 46239, USA		 C. Haines
25 Mar TriCon 2017 A.W. Beatty Career Center
9600 Babcock Blvd
Allison Park, PA 15101, USA		 Scott Scariot
26 Mar HeritageCon 11 Canadian Warplane Heritage Musuem
Airport Road
Hamilton, ON L0R 1W0, Canada		 Allan Murrell
April 2017
7-8 Apr WrightCon 2017 Hope Hotel and Conference Center
Building #823, Area A, Gate 12A
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433, USA		 WrightCon
8 Apr Tulsa Modelers Forum Contest and Show Bixby Community Center
211 N. Cabaniss
Bixby, OK 74008, USA		 Greg Kittinger
20-22 Apr AMPS International Convention 2017 Danbury Crown Plaza Hotel
18 Ridgebury Road
Danbury, CT 06810, USA		 Bill Schmidt
21-22 Apr Fleacon 13 Monticello Berndes Center
766 North Maple Street
Monticello, IA 52310, USA		 Adam Mangold
22 Apr ValourCon 8 Royal Canadian Legion
St. James Branch #4
1755 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB R3J 0E6, Canada		 IPMS Winnipeg
May 2017
6 May Torcan 2017 Century Gardens Recreation Centre
340 Vodden Street East
Brampton, Ontario L6V 1N4, Canada		 Grant Goodale
6 May VegasCon 2017 East Side Cannery Resort & Casino
5255 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA		 Joe Porche
13 May 35th Annual Smoky Mountain Model-Con Chilhowee Park Expo Center
Jacob Building
3301 East Magnolia Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914, USA		 Johnny Galza
19-20 May NorEastCon46 Quality Inn Hotel Batavia
8250 Park Road
Batavia, NY 14020, USA		 Cliff Wiley
20 May NIMCON 6/IPMS 2017 Region 5 Convention McHenry County College
8900 US Hwy 14
Crystal Lake, IL 60012, USA		 Phil Pignataro
June 2017
3-4 Jun Wonderfest Crowne Plaza
830 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209, USA		 Dave Hodge
16-17 Jun Chile Con IV/Region 10 Convetion Marriott Pyramid Hotel
5151 San Francisco NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA		 Tony Humphries
July 2017
7-9 Jul World Model Expo Chicago South Loop Hilton
720 S. Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605, USA		 Pat Vess
26-29 Jul IPMS/USA 2017 National Convention LaVista Conference Center
12520 Westport Parkway
La Vista, NE 68128, USA		 Scott Hackney
August 2017
September 2017
9 Sep IPMS Reno 'High Rollers' 18th Annual Invitational Contest & Show Desert Heights Elementary School
513948 Mount Bismark Street
Reno, NV 89512, USA		 Douglas Summers
23 Sep AutumnCon 2017 Clarion Inn Convention Center
501 N. Hwy 190
Covington, LA 70433, USA		 Andy Useman

