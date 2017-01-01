Army-Navy Aeronautical (ANA) Color Comparison w/Equivalents Table
|ANA Nr
|Luster
|Name
|Color
|Equivalents
|501
|Gloss
|True Blue
Pre-1943
|FS 25193
|True Blue
1943 and later
|FS 15102
|502
|Gloss
|Insignia Blue
Pre-1943
|Insignia Blue
1943 and later
|FS 15044
|503
|Gloss
|Willow Green
Pre-1943
|Willow Green
1943 and later
|FS 14187
|504
|Gloss
|Olive Drab
Pre-1943
|FS 33070
USN Green 2A
|Olive Drab
1943 and later
|FS 14087
|505
|Gloss
|Lemon Yellow
Pre-1943
|RLM 27 (Ullmann)
|Lemon Yellow
1943 and later
|FS 13655
|506
|Gloss
|Orange Yellow
Pre-1943
|Orange Yellow
1943 and later
|FS 13538
|507
|Gloss
|Aircraft Cream
Pre-1943
|Aircraft Cream
1943 and later
|FS 13594
|508
|Gloss
|Int'l Orange
Pre-1943
|Int'l Orange
1943 and later
|FS 12197
|509
|Gloss
|Insignia Red
Pre-1943
|Insignia Red
1943 and later
|FS 11136
|510
|Gloss
|Maroon
Pre-1943
|Maroon
1943 and later
|FS 10075
|511
|Gloss
|Insignia White
Pre-1943
|FS 27885
RAL 9010
|Insignia White
1943 and later
|FS 17875
RAL 9003
|512
|Gloss
|Aircraft Gray
Pre-1943
|FS 26373
|Aircraft Gray
1943 and later
|BSC 676
FS 16473
|513
|Gloss
|Engine Gray
Pre-1943
|BSC 671
RLM 66 (Eagle Edition)
|Engine Gray
1943 and later
|FS 16081
RLM 66 (Eagle Edition)
|514
|Gloss
|Instrument Black
Pre-1943
|Instrument Black
1943 and later
|FS 27038
|515
|Gloss
|Black
Pre-1943
|Black
1943 and later
|FS 17038
|516
|Gloss
|Strata Blue
1943 and later
|FS 15045
|601
|Matt
|Insignia White
Pre-1943
|FS 17860
|Insignia White
1943 and later
|FS 37873
RAL 9003
|602
|Matt
|Light Gray
Pre-1943
|FS 36307
|Light Gray
1943 and later
|FS 36306
|603
|Matt
|Sea Gray
Pre-1943
|BSC 638
RAL 7012
|Sea Gray
1943 and later
|BSC 632
FS 36118
RAL 7030
|604
|Matt
|Black
Pre-1943
|BSC 642
FS 37030
QM 3-1 Black 44
USN #4 Deck Gray 20
|Black
1943 and later
|BSC 642
FS 37038
QM 3-1 Black 44
RLM 72 1940 (Merrick 2004)
|605
|Matt
|Insignia Blue
Pre-1943
|Insignia Blue
1943 and later
|FS 35044
|606
|Satin
|Semi-Gloss Sea Blue
Pre-1943
|QM 3-1 Insignia Blue 47
|Semi-Gloss Sea Blue
1943 and later
|BSC 633
FS 25042
RAL 5008
|607
|Matt
|Non Specular
Sea Blue
Pre-1943
|QM 3-1 Insignia Blue 47
|Non Specular
Sea Blue
1943 and later
|FS 35042
RAL 7016
|608
|Matt
|Intermediate Blue
Pre-1943
|FS 36176
USN 5-O Ocean Gray
|Intermediate Blue
1943 and later
|FS 35164
USN Flight Deck Stain 21
|609
|Matt
|Azure Blue
Pre-1943
|Azure Blue
1943 and later
|FS 35231
|610
|Matt
|Sky
Pre-1943
|BSC 210
|Sky
1943 and later
|FS 34424
|611
|Matt
|Interior Green
Pre-1943
|Interior Green
1943 and later
|FS 34151
|612
|Matt
|Medium Green
Pre-1943
|Medium Green
1943 and later
|FS 34094
|613
|Matt
|Olive Drab
Pre-1943
|Olive Drab
1943 and later
|FS 34087
|614
|Matt
|Orange Yellow
Pre-1943
|FS 23540
|Orange Yellow
1943 and later
|FS 33538
|615
|Matt
|Middle Stone
Pre-1943
|FS 30266
|Middle Stone
1943 and later
|FS 30266
|616
|Matt
|Sand
Pre-1943
|FS 20095
|Sand
1943 and later
|FS 30279
|617
|Matt
|Dark Earth
Pre-1943
|FS 20095
|Dark Earth
1943 and later
|BSC 350
FS 30118
|618
|Matt
|Dull Red
Pre-1943
|FS 30166
|Dull Red
1943 and later
|FS 30109
|619
|Matt
|Insignia Red
Pre-1943
|Insignia Red
1943 and later
|FS 31136
|620
|Matt
|Light Gull Gray
Pre-1943
|BSC 627
FS 36440
|Light Gull Gray
1943 and later
|FS 36440
|621
|Matt
|Dark Gull Gray
Pre-1943
|FS 26255
|Dark Gull Gray
1943 and later
|FS 36231
|622
|Gloss
|Jet Black
Pre-1943
|Jet Black
1943 and later
|FS 17038
|623
|Gloss
|Sea Blue
Pre-1943
|BSC 633
FS 26044
|Sea Blue
1943 and later
|FS 15042
|625
|Satin
|Sea Plane Gray
1943 and later
|FS 26081
|626
|Satin
|Semi-Gloss White
1943 and later
|FS 27875
RAL 9003
|627
|Matt
|Field Green
1943 and later
|FS 34097
|628
|Matt
|Sierra Tan
1943 and later
|BSC 420
FS 30219
|631
|Matt
|Forest Green
1943 and later
|FS 34079