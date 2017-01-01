Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Army-Navy Aeronautical (ANA) Color Comparison w/Equivalents Table

ANA Nr Luster Name Color Equivalents
501 Gloss True Blue
Pre-1943		   FS 25193
True Blue
1943 and later		   FS 15102
502 Gloss Insignia Blue
Pre-1943		    
Insignia Blue
1943 and later		   FS 15044
503 Gloss Willow Green
Pre-1943		    
Willow Green
1943 and later		   FS 14187
504 Gloss Olive Drab
Pre-1943		   FS 33070
USN Green 2A
Olive Drab
1943 and later		   FS 14087
505 Gloss Lemon Yellow
Pre-1943		   RLM 27 (Ullmann)
Lemon Yellow
1943 and later		   FS 13655
506 Gloss Orange Yellow
Pre-1943		    
Orange Yellow
1943 and later		   FS 13538
507 Gloss Aircraft Cream
Pre-1943		    
Aircraft Cream
1943 and later		   FS 13594
508 Gloss Int'l Orange
Pre-1943		    
Int'l Orange
1943 and later		   FS 12197
509 Gloss Insignia Red
Pre-1943		    
Insignia Red
1943 and later		   FS 11136
510 Gloss Maroon
Pre-1943		    
Maroon
1943 and later		   FS 10075
511 Gloss Insignia White
Pre-1943		   FS 27885
RAL 9010
Insignia White
1943 and later		   FS 17875
RAL 9003
512 Gloss Aircraft Gray
Pre-1943		   FS 26373
Aircraft Gray
1943 and later		   BSC 676
FS 16473
513 Gloss Engine Gray
Pre-1943		   BSC 671
RLM 66 (Eagle Edition)
Engine Gray
1943 and later		   FS 16081
RLM 66 (Eagle Edition)
514 Gloss Instrument Black
Pre-1943		    
Instrument Black
1943 and later		   FS 27038
515 Gloss Black
Pre-1943		    
Black
1943 and later		   FS 17038
516 Gloss Strata Blue
1943 and later		   FS 15045
601 Matt Insignia White
Pre-1943		   FS 17860
Insignia White
1943 and later		   FS 37873
RAL 9003
602 Matt Light Gray
Pre-1943		   FS 36307
Light Gray
1943 and later		   FS 36306
603 Matt Sea Gray
Pre-1943		   BSC 638
RAL 7012
Sea Gray
1943 and later		   BSC 632
FS 36118
RAL 7030
604 Matt Black
Pre-1943		   BSC 642
FS 37030
QM 3-1 Black 44
USN #4 Deck Gray 20
Black
1943 and later		   BSC 642
FS 37038
QM 3-1 Black 44
RLM 72 1940 (Merrick 2004)
605 Matt Insignia Blue
Pre-1943		    
Insignia Blue
1943 and later		   FS 35044
606 Satin Semi-Gloss Sea Blue
Pre-1943		   QM 3-1 Insignia Blue 47
Semi-Gloss Sea Blue
1943 and later		   BSC 633
FS 25042
RAL 5008
607 Matt Non Specular
Sea Blue
Pre-1943		   QM 3-1 Insignia Blue 47
Non Specular
Sea Blue
1943 and later		   FS 35042
RAL 7016
608 Matt Intermediate Blue
Pre-1943		   FS 36176
USN 5-O Ocean Gray
Intermediate Blue
1943 and later		   FS 35164
USN Flight Deck Stain 21
609 Matt Azure Blue
Pre-1943		    
Azure Blue
1943 and later		   FS 35231
610 Matt Sky
Pre-1943		   BSC 210
Sky
1943 and later		   FS 34424
611 Matt Interior Green
Pre-1943		    
Interior Green
1943 and later		   FS 34151
612 Matt Medium Green
Pre-1943		    
Medium Green
1943 and later		   FS 34094
613 Matt Olive Drab
Pre-1943		    
Olive Drab
1943 and later		   FS 34087
614 Matt Orange Yellow
Pre-1943		   FS 23540
Orange Yellow
1943 and later		   FS 33538
615 Matt Middle Stone
Pre-1943		   FS 30266
Middle Stone
1943 and later		   FS 30266
616 Matt Sand
Pre-1943		   FS 20095
Sand
1943 and later		   FS 30279
617 Matt Dark Earth
Pre-1943		   FS 20095
Dark Earth
1943 and later		   BSC 350
FS 30118
618 Matt Dull Red
Pre-1943		   FS 30166
Dull Red
1943 and later		   FS 30109
619 Matt Insignia Red
Pre-1943		    
Insignia Red
1943 and later		   FS 31136
620 Matt Light Gull Gray
Pre-1943		   BSC 627
FS 36440
Light Gull Gray
1943 and later		   FS 36440
621 Matt Dark Gull Gray
Pre-1943		   FS 26255
Dark Gull Gray
1943 and later		   FS 36231
622 Gloss Jet Black
Pre-1943		    
Jet Black
1943 and later		   FS 17038
623 Gloss Sea Blue
Pre-1943		   BSC 633
FS 26044
Sea Blue
1943 and later		   FS 15042
625 Satin Sea Plane Gray
1943 and later		   FS 26081
626 Satin Semi-Gloss White
1943 and later		   FS 27875
RAL 9003
627 Matt Field Green
1943 and later		   FS 34097
628 Matt Sierra Tan
1943 and later		   BSC 420
FS 30219
631 Matt Forest Green
1943 and later		   FS 34079

