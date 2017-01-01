Luftwaffe RLM Colors With Scale Effects

This table illustrates the effects of scale on color. Comparing the original color to interpreted colors based on scale effect, you can see that some colors are affected by scale more than others. We used 7% fade for 1/32, 10% for 1/48, 15% for 1/72, and 23% for 1/144 scales. This table is based upon the Merrick/Kiroff 2004 reference:

RLM Nr Name Original

Color 1/32 1/48 1/72 1/144 02 RLM Grau

RLM Gray 04 Gelb

Yellow 05 Elfenbein

Ivory 21 Weiß

White 22 Schwarz

Black 23 Rot

Red 24 Dunkelblau

Dark Blue 25 Lichtgrün

Light Green 26 Rotbraun

Red Brown 27 Gelb

Yellow 28 Weinrot

Wine Red 61 Dunkelbraun

Dark Brown 62 Grün

Green 63 Lichtgrau

Light Gray 65 Hellblau

Pale Blue 66 Schwarzgrau

Black Gray 67 Weiss

White 68 Schwarzgrün

Black Green 69 Dunkelgrün

Dark Green 70 Schwarzgrün

Black Olive 71 Dunkelgrün

Dark Green 72 Grün

Green 73 Grün

Green 74 Graugrün

Gray-Green 75 Grauviolett

Gray Violet 76 Lichtblau

Light Blue 76a Graublau

Gray Blue 76b Graugrün

Gray Green 77 Lichtgrau

Pale Gray 78 Hellblau

Light Blue 79 Sandgelb

Sand Yellow 80 Olivgrün

Olive Green 81 Brunviolett

Brown Violet 82 Hellgrün

Light Green 83 Dunkelgrün

Dark Green

