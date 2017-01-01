Luftwaffe RLM Colors With Scale Effects
This table illustrates the effects of scale on color. Comparing the original color to interpreted colors based on scale effect, you can see that some colors are affected by scale more than others. We used 7% fade for 1/32, 10% for 1/48, 15% for 1/72, and 23% for 1/144 scales. This table is based upon the Merrick/Kiroff 2004 reference:
|RLM Nr
|Name
|Original
Color
|1/32
|1/48
|1/72
|1/144
|02
|RLM Grau
RLM Gray
|04
|Gelb
Yellow
|05
|Elfenbein
Ivory
|21
|Weiß
White
|22
|Schwarz
Black
|23
|Rot
Red
|24
|Dunkelblau
Dark Blue
|25
|Lichtgrün
Light Green
|26
|Rotbraun
Red Brown
|27
|Gelb
Yellow
|28
|Weinrot
Wine Red
|61
|Dunkelbraun
Dark Brown
|62
|Grün
Green
|63
|Lichtgrau
Light Gray
|65
|Hellblau
Pale Blue
|66
|Schwarzgrau
Black Gray
|67
|Weiss
White
|68
|Schwarzgrün
Black Green
|69
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
|70
|Schwarzgrün
Black Olive
|71
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
|72
|Grün
Green
|73
|Grün
Green
|74
|Graugrün
Gray-Green
|75
|Grauviolett
Gray Violet
|76
|Lichtblau
Light Blue
|76a
|Graublau
Gray Blue
|76b
|Graugrün
Gray Green
|77
|Lichtgrau
Pale Gray
|78
|Hellblau
Light Blue
|79
|Sandgelb
Sand Yellow
|80
|Olivgrün
Olive Green
|81
|Brunviolett
Brown Violet
|82
|Hellgrün
Light Green
|83
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green