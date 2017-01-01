Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

Luftwaffe RLM Colors With Scale Effects

This table illustrates the effects of scale on color. Comparing the original color to interpreted colors based on scale effect, you can see that some colors are affected by scale more than others. We used 7% fade for 1/32, 10% for 1/48, 15% for 1/72, and 23% for 1/144 scales. This table is based upon the Merrick/Kiroff 2004 reference:

RLM Nr Name Original
Color		 1/32 1/48 1/72 1/144
02 RLM Grau
RLM Gray		          
04 Gelb
Yellow		          
05 Elfenbein
Ivory		          
21 Weiß
White		          
22 Schwarz
Black		          
23 Rot
Red		          
24 Dunkelblau
Dark Blue		          
25 Lichtgrün
Light Green		          
26 Rotbraun
Red Brown		          
27 Gelb
Yellow		          
28 Weinrot
Wine Red		          
61 Dunkelbraun
Dark Brown		          
62 Grün
Green		          
63 Lichtgrau
Light Gray		          
65 Hellblau
Pale Blue		          
66 Schwarzgrau
Black Gray		          
67 Weiss
White		          
68 Schwarzgrün
Black Green		          
69 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		          
70 Schwarzgrün
Black Olive		          
71 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		          
72 Grün
Green		          
73 Grün
Green		          
74 Graugrün
Gray-Green		          
75 Grauviolett
Gray Violet		          
76 Lichtblau
Light Blue		          
76a Graublau
Gray Blue		          
76b Graugrün
Gray Green		          
77 Lichtgrau
Pale Gray		          
78 Hellblau
Light Blue		          
79 Sandgelb
Sand Yellow		          
80 Olivgrün
Olive Green		          
81 Brunviolett
Brown Violet		          
82 Hellgrün
Light Green		          
83 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		          
Return to the Main Color Reference Menu

