Comparison of Published Luftwaffe WW2 RLM Standards
This table compares the similaries and differences between the four major RLM color references published to date:
|RLM Nr
|Name
|Merrick
Hitchcock
1980
|Eagle
Editions
1998
|Merrick
Kiroff
2004
|Ullmann
2008
|01
|Silber
Silver
|N/A
|02
|RLM Grau
RLM Gray
|04
|Gelb
Yellow
|05
|Elfenbein
Ivory
|N/A
|21
|Weiß
White
|N/A
|22
|Schwarz
Black
|N/A
|23
|Rot
Red
|24
|Dunkelblau
Dark Blue
|25
|Lichtgrün
Light Green
|26
|Rotbraun
Red Brown
|27
|Gelb
Yellow
|28
|Weinrot
Wine Red
|61
|Dunkelbraun
Dark Brown
|62
|Grün
Green
|63
|Lichtgrau
Light Gray
|64
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
|N/A
|N/A
|65
|Hellblau
Pale Blue
|66
|Schwarzgrau
Black Gray
|67
|Weiss
White
|N/A
|68
|Schwarzgrün
Black Green
|N/A
|69
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
|N/A
|70
|Schwarzgrün
Black Olive
|71
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
|72
|Grün
Green
|73
|Grün
Green
|74
|Graugrün
Gray-Green
|75
|Grauviolett
Gray Violet
|76
|Lichtblau
Light Blue
|76a
|Graublau
Grey Blue
|N/A
|76b
|Graugrün
Grey Green
|N/A
|77
|Lichtgrau
Pale Gray
|78
|Hellblau
Light Blue
|79
|Sandgelb
Sand Brown
|79a
|Sandgelb
Sand Yellow
|N/A
|N/A
|80
|Olivgrün
Olive Green
|81
|Brunviolett
Brown Violet
|82
|Hellgrün
Light Green
|83
|Dunkelgrün
Dark Green
Bibliography
- Merrick, K.A., and Kiroff, Jürgen, Luftwaffe Camouflage and Markings 1933-1945 Volume One, Hersham: Classic Publications, 2004
- Merrick, K.A., and Kiroff, Jürgen, Luftwaffe Camouflage and Markings 1933-1945 Volume Two, Hersham: Classic Publications, 2005
- Merrick, K.A., and Hitchcock, Thomas H. The Official Monogram Painting Guide to German Aircraft 1935-1945, Boylston: Monogram Aviation Publications, 1980
- Ullmann, Michael, Luftwaffe Colours 1935-1945, Manchester: Hikoki Publications, 2008
- Luftwaffe Color Chart. Eagle Editions Ltd. 1998