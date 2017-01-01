Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • luckymodel.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

Comparison of Published Luftwaffe WW2 RLM Standards

This table compares the similaries and differences between the four major RLM color references published to date:

RLM Nr Name Merrick
Hitchcock
1980		 Eagle
Editions
1998		 Merrick
Kiroff
2004		 Ullmann
2008
01 Silber
Silver		   N/A    
02 RLM Grau
RLM Gray		        
04 Gelb
Yellow		        
05 Elfenbein
Ivory		   N/A    
21 Weiß
White		   N/A    
22 Schwarz
Black		   N/A    
23 Rot
Red		        
24 Dunkelblau
Dark Blue		        
25 Lichtgrün
Light Green		        
26 Rotbraun
Red Brown		        
27 Gelb
Yellow		        
28 Weinrot
Wine Red		        
61 Dunkelbraun
Dark Brown		        
62 Grün
Green		        
63 Lichtgrau
Light Gray		        
64 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		   N/A N/A  
65 Hellblau
Pale Blue		        
66 Schwarzgrau
Black Gray		        
67 Weiss
White		   N/A    
68 Schwarzgrün
Black Green		   N/A    
69 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		   N/A    
70 Schwarzgrün
Black Olive		        
71 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		        
72 Grün
Green		        
73 Grün
Green		        
74 Graugrün
Gray-Green		        
75 Grauviolett
Gray Violet		        
76 Lichtblau
Light Blue		        
76a Graublau
Grey Blue		   N/A    
76b Graugrün
Grey Green		   N/A    
77 Lichtgrau
Pale Gray		        
78 Hellblau
Light Blue		        
79 Sandgelb
Sand Brown		        
79a Sandgelb
Sand Yellow		 N/A     N/A
80 Olivgrün
Olive Green		        
81 Brunviolett
Brown Violet		        
82 Hellgrün
Light Green		        
83 Dunkelgrün
Dark Green		        

Bibliography

  • Merrick, K.A., and Kiroff, Jürgen, Luftwaffe Camouflage and Markings 1933-1945 Volume One, Hersham: Classic Publications, 2004
  • Merrick, K.A., and Kiroff, Jürgen, Luftwaffe Camouflage and Markings 1933-1945 Volume Two, Hersham: Classic Publications, 2005
  • Merrick, K.A., and Hitchcock, Thomas H. The Official Monogram Painting Guide to German Aircraft 1935-1945, Boylston: Monogram Aviation Publications, 1980
  • Ullmann, Michael, Luftwaffe Colours 1935-1945, Manchester: Hikoki Publications, 2008
  • Luftwaffe Color Chart. Eagle Editions Ltd. 1998

Return to the Main Color Reference Menu

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • tacair-hobbies.com

  • OUR SUPPORTERS:

  • hlj.com
  • jasmodel.com
  • euromodelismo.com
  • modelpaintsol.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.