Cybermodeler Online Editorial

International Online Shopping

I just updated our Hobby Shopping Online article with some additional information that you should keep in mind. I was recently looking for some items that are not readily available here, so I browsed through several of my favorite online stores based outside the US and found what I was looking for. Many online stores provide the convenience of letting you shop with prices listed different currencies like US Dollars (USD). If you simply check out and pay using USD as your currency, you may be paying too much.

Most online stores keep their exchange rates between currencies up to date on a weekly or monthly basis but after our recent presidential elections, the value of the USD has soared and rather quickly! While the items I was shopping for were reasonably priced in USD, I happened to check the exchange rates and found I would have significantly overpaid. Since I use PayPal for my online shopping, I opted to pay in Euros instead and saved quite a few USD! No doubt that shop will update their exchange rates soon, but if you don't check them or simply shop in USD, you may be paying too much. If you don't know where to find the latest exchange rates, you can use xe.com.

That's all for now, have a Merry Christmas and go build something!

Respectfully,

Michael Benolkin

Owner/Publisher, Cybermodeler Online