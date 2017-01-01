Airfix 1/12 1930 Bentley Build Review

By Kenneth Pithouse

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Airfix Subject 1930 Bentley Scale 1/12 Kit Number 20440 Primary Media Styrene Pros Beautiful kit Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $155.00

The Project

First off let me say I've seen some incredible builds of this kit which involve a lot of scratch building, but due to my limited skills, I just respoked the wheels and used an extending magnet for the steering wheel, some mesh and plastic card for the fuel tank, and some cloth for the body. It is the only 1/ 12 Bentley blower kit available and it is a good kit. I remember building this kit as much younger person and it was motorized and included the motor battery box and all the electric connectors. You can still see the remnants of those things in the kit (I think they discontinued the motorization as it was very fragile)

Once again there are many much better builds of this kit built by experts but I don't like to spend years on a build, I like to knock them out fairly quickly as I get bored quickly. I decided (as I usually do) to put this in a small diorama (kits always look better in some setting in my opinion) so I used the Airfix 1/12 London icon set.