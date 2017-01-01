Heller 1/8 Citroen 15 Six Traction Avant Build Review

By Kenneth Pithouse

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Heller Subject Citroen 15 Six Traction Avant Scale 1/8 Kit Number 80799 Primary Media Styrene Pros Beautiful kit Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (Euro) 199.99€

The Project

I built this last year as an old jalopy (the only running car they could get their hands on for a last mission). I am building it again this year, only I've removed the roof and am going to make it a Decovrable. It is an exceptionally good kit superbly detailed with 1054 parts molded mostly in styrene with some vinyl and rubber parts.

I set it in a diorama as I thought it told the story better. Whilst building the bonnet, I found a 5 mil gap at the front (or the back depending where you wanted it) mounted on the body. After a lot of head scratching and test-fitting, I found the problem - it turned out that I had a quarter mil gap all-round the top and this threw everything else out.