Heller 1/8 Citroen 15 Six Traction Avant Build Review
By Kenneth Pithouse
|Date of Review
|February 2017
|Manufacturer
|Heller
|Subject
|Citroen 15 Six Traction Avant
|Scale
|1/8
|Kit Number
|80799
|Primary Media
|Styrene
|Pros
|Beautiful kit
|Cons
|See text
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (Euro)
|199.99€
The Project
I built this last year as an old jalopy (the only running car they could get their hands on for a last mission). I am building it again this year, only I've removed the roof and am going to make it a Decovrable. It is an exceptionally good kit superbly detailed with 1054 parts molded mostly in styrene with some vinyl and rubber parts.
I set it in a diorama as I thought it told the story better. Whilst building the bonnet, I found a 5 mil gap at the front (or the back depending where you wanted it) mounted on the body. After a lot of head scratching and test-fitting, I found the problem - it turned out that I had a quarter mil gap all-round the top and this threw everything else out.