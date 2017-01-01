Heller 1/75 La Reale de France Build Review

By Kenneth Pithouse

Date of Review February 2017 Manufacturer Heller Subject La Reale de France Scale 1/75 Kit Number 80898 Primary Media Styrene Pros Beautiful kit Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $175.00

The Project

The kit is styrene and is superb and I was impressed from the moment I opened the box, the molding is exquisite (I've not seen better). I decided to try real gold leaf on this kit as I was never happy with the effect gold paint has, so I spent half the cost of the kit for the gold and I think the final result was worth it. The fit of everything is perfect, the only gripes I have with it are the release pin marks in the oar ribs (three to each rib and there are over 60 of them) and the slave hand holds on the oars are just a molded tab which I cut off and made proper hand holds. I don't want to sound like I'm slagging the kit off, it really is a superb kit just those small things and even if I didn't correct them it would still be a stunning kit.