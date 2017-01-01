ICM 1/48 C-45G Expeditor Progressive Build Review

By Fotios Rouch

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer ICM Subject C-45G Expeditor Scale 1/48 Kit Number 48181 Primary Media Styrene Pros Best kit of the short-nacelled Beech Cons See text Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $49.99

Build Review

The ICM Expeditor is a nice little kit with good detail and light years ahead from the Battle Axe rendition. I do not care much about the short nacelle B version in the kit and after some interesting aftermarket parts came out I purchased the kit and all available accessories. The kit was started but was left in the stash together with all the included "investments". So as I was talking with Mike some time ago about starting and abandoning projects, I decided on a Mid-Year resolution! Let's finish all of the half builds lingering in various stages of completion! So here comes number one.

Important accessories for a later-version Expeditor are the Caracal decals sets (not sure what is still available), the Belcher Bits or Lone Star resin conversion and maybe all the Edward and Quick boost accessories if you like. I went with Belcher Bits conversion, saving the Mike West parts for my next Navy Expeditor out of the Caracal set.

There is some of measuring, taping and cutting involved to get the old nacelles removed and the new ones on as well as the extended inboard leading edges. The fit of the resin parts is very good. I used a bit of automotive putty and Mr. Surfacer to get everything nicely blended. I polished the finished work and then enhanced and added more panel lines based on my Pima Air Space walkaround.

The interior is spruced up by Edward's self-adhesive set. I am not sure why there were no more seat belts included for all the seats. Also only one set of rudder pedals was provided. I like the dual instrument panel.

The interior was painted Interior Green but I am not sure if my Air Force model had that kind of interior and not blue instead.

The plastic came together well for the tail wings and rudders. No locating pins anywhere on this kit so care is required to align all parts. Especially the fuselage halves that appear to be a bit warped in my example.

Work will continue with the fuselage coming together and wings installation.