Kitty Hawk Models 1/48 Su-17M3/M4 Fitter H/K Quick Build Review

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Kitty Hawk Subject Su-17M3/M4 Fitter H/K Scale 1/48 Kit Number 80144 Primary Media Styrene, Photo-Etch Pros Nice kit Cons See text Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $79.99

Background

For a brief discussion of this subject and a look at this kit out of the box, look here.

The Build

When this kit was released a few months ago, the kit sold out rather quickly but not before I purchased one for my build queue. With that one standing by, I thought it would be worth a quick-build of the review sample kindly sent by Kitty Hawk to see how the kit goes together. I've heard through the grapevine that it does build up into a nice kit, but I've avoided reading any reviews so I can give a clean assessment of my own.

This will be a classic quick-build - I will only use liquid cement (Tamiya Extra Thin) along with basic tools (Xuron sprue cutter, X-Acto knife, files, and a pin vice). No paint, filler, cyano, or other materials will be used to build this model so you can see for yourself how the fit and finish of the basic model appears after each step. Since I am not using cyano, I will also not be using the kit photo-etched parts. I will (more or less) follow the assembly instructions as printed and note any issues as required.

Before we even start, just a reminder that the Kitty Hawk kits have the odd mold stubs that pop out of the strangest places. There are four in this image and all will impede proper assembly so clear these out along with any mold flash and sprue stub remnants. Take your time and dry-fit everything before committing to glue.

Step 1 - the basic ejection seat, and this consists of nine parts, so take your time and dry-fit everything. For example, the rear vertical frame halves (previous photo) go together and mount to the seat pan. The tab on the frame halves is slightly longer than needed resulting in a wobbly join. A few strokes of the file to shorten the tab and you have a firm mount to the seat pan that also sets the correct angle of the rear frame.

Step 2 - the rest of the seat goes together consisting of the seat pan sides and the tubes on either side of the headrest containing the telescoping poles/stabilizing chutes. One of mine was launched off the bench when cut from the sprue tree never to be seen again. Also note the control stick - while it looks good in shape and scale, I mounted it directly to the floor. The instructions show that this stick mounts to a base before going onto the floor, but that part was missing from my kit. If this had been a full-build, I would have fabricated a replacement from the sprue tree frame.

Step 2 continues with the assembly of the side walls/side consoles which includes a nice throttle lever. These subassemblies mount to the floor to end this step but don't take a break!

Step 3 - we mount the cockpit front and rear bulkheads to the sidewalls mounted in Step 2. The instrument panel is installed next along with the coming and gun sight. I opted to leave the coming and gun sight off until later.

Step 4 - this should be a simple step given that the engine isn't supposed to be seen after assembly. The basic engine core here is 12 parts. Note that the drive pack is identified in the instructions as part D18, but immediately below, another D18 is mounted to the engine and the drive pack. The correct part number for the drive pack is part C3. If you mount oil/hydraulic reservoir (part D43) as shown, it will hang up on other details on the engine case. Reverse the part and you'll be fine.

Step 4 continues where the afterburner chamber and nozzle are assembled. While the tail section is molded separately, the kit doesn't have a provision for displaying the model with the tail section removed, so most of this detail will never be seen again.

Here's the completed engine assembly from Step 4. 22 parts make up the complete engine assembly, so you can safely say this is over-engineered. Note that the afterburner nozzle assembly is supposed to slide onto the chamber (parts D37/38) but the nozzle doesn't seem to fit that way. I used liquid cement to 'lubricate' the nozzle onto the chamber and slide it all of the way into place.

Here's the compressor face of the engine which won't be seen after assembly.

This is the assembled afterburner chamber end and it is the only portion of the engine visible after assembly. There is nice detail in there just waiting for paint and weathering (in my next build).

Step 5 - the engine lugs near the compressor face mount into the holes on either side of the fuselage center section. I taped the center section together to see how this was going to work and then was concerned that the drive and accessory pack details on the engine would interfere with the alignment of the engine into the rear fuselage section. I taped the rear section together and the engine aligns perfectly with the engine details in place. What jumps out as a problem is that there is no mechanical alignment for the mid and rear fuselage sections. I'm torn between assembling them per the instructions (assemble mid and rear sections, then glue the two together) or gluing the left mid and rear sections together (ditto with the right), then assembling the fuselage halves together. More on this later.

Getting back to the point of this exercise, here's the afterburner nozzle though the rear fuselage section and as I said, alignment is fine with the engine details installed.

To be continued...

My sincere thanks to Kitty Hawk Models for this review sample!

References: