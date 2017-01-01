Trumpeter 1/48 MiG-23ML Flogger G

by Fotios Rouch

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Trumpeter Subject MiG-23ML Flogger G Scale 1/48 Kit Number 2855 Primary Media Styrene Pros Builds into a nice kit using aftermarket items Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $49.95

Background

For a non-wiki history of this aircraft, refer to the introduction in the 1/32 scale MiG-23ML kit here. The 1/48th scale kit of this model seems like a scaled down of its 1/32nd scale brother with the notable and sadly missing exception of the dropped slats and flaps. I acquired most of the aftermarket stuff before starting this build, including the Linden Hill Imports decals and AKAN acrylic-enamel specific paints.

I started by toothbrush-washing all the resin and plastic parts with Formula 409. I thinned down the fuselage walls before installing the cockpit. The side walls would not fit right until I realized that the sidewall sill on the fuselage halves also have to be removed since the resin sidewalls have them incorporated.

I painted all the cockpit parts but I will install the instrument panel, ejection seat, and other small parts later in order to preserve them from damage.

The resin wheel wells fit pretty good for the most part but I used cyano glue liberally just in case.

The Eduard engine nozzle is very nice and it includes a bit of the characteristic exhaust petal droop but I wish it was a bit more pronounced.

The fuselage went together with all of the accessories better that I thought. It is now going to be left alone to set before the top fuselage panel and wings go on next.

To be continued...