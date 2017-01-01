AOA Decals 1/32 Vietnamese Spads (2) Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject Vietnamese Spads (2) Scale 1/32 Set Number 32018 Pros Eleven distinctive subject options Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $20.00

First Look

AOA Decals has returned with another interesting set of subjects for the Trumpeter 1/32 AD-6/A-1H Skyraider kit. This set provides some colorful subjects in gray and various camouflage schemes.

The subjects included in this set:

A-1H, 134585, 1 FS/514 FS, 1963

A-1H, 134585, 514 FS, 1966

A-1H, 135325, 516 FS, 1965

A-1H, 139744, 516 FS, 1966

A-1H, 139796, 516 FS, 1965

A-1H, 139664, 516 FS, 1966/67

A-1H, 135392, 514 FS, 1970

A-1H, 134605, 518 FS, 1968

A-1H, 137558, 518 FS, 1968

A-1H, 134550, 518 FS, 1968/69

A-1H, 135399, 518 FS, 1966/67

If you look at some of the dates above, you'll note that the South Vietnamese Air Force began acquiring the Skyraider in the early 1960s before the US had 'officially' entered the Vietnam war. Over the course of that war, the VNAF would acquire over 300 Skyraiders which equipped six squadrons. This decal set (part one) as well as part two provide a cross-section of Spads that operated over 10 years in that conflict.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!