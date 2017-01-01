AOA Decals 1/48 The Dogs of War Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject The Dogs of War Scale 1/48 Set Number 32019 Pros Markings for 13 aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $18.00

First Look

AOA Decals is back with a new release that put a smile on my face. In this release, we have markings for the O-1/L-19 Bird Dog designed for the recent 1/32 Roden kit. This set is part one which provides a really nice cross-section of Forward Air Controller (FAC) aircraft flown by the US Army and US Air Force.

The aircraft provided in this decal set include:

O-1G, 51-2665, 21 RAC, US Army, 1968 O-1G, 51-2740, 21 RAC, US Army, 1968 O-1G, 51-5022, 184 RAC, US Army, 1967 O-1G, 51-4971, 203 RAC, US Army, 1968 O-1G, 51-2785, 220 RAC, US Army, 1969 O-1G, 51-2258, 220 RAC, US Army, 1970 O-1G, 51-7310, 221 RAC, US Army O-1G, 51-7379, USAF O-1E, 56-2620, USAF O-1E, 57-6026, USAF O-1G, 51-4606, USAF O-1E, 57-6273, USAF O-1E, 56-2657, USAF

The decal set is very nicely done and provides a wealth of markings and stencils to make your Bird Dog stand out. This set is printed by Cartograf and all the markings are in nice register. I have a fondness for this aircraft as I had an opportunity to fly this bird a number of times and while it isn't fast, it could climb like a homesick angel and land (and stop) on the runway numbers.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!