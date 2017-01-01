Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • luckymodel.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

The Dogs of War

AOA Decals 1/48 The Dogs of War Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals
Subject The Dogs of War Scale 1/48
Set Number 32019 Pros Markings for 13 aircraft
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (USD) $18.00

First Look

AOA Decals is back with a new release that put a smile on my face. In this release, we have markings for the O-1/L-19 Bird Dog designed for the recent 1/32 Roden kit. This set is part one which provides a really nice cross-section of Forward Air Controller (FAC) aircraft flown by the US Army and US Air Force.

The Dogs of War The Dogs of War

The aircraft provided in this decal set include:

  1. O-1G, 51-2665, 21 RAC, US Army, 1968
  2. O-1G, 51-2740, 21 RAC, US Army, 1968
  3. O-1G, 51-5022, 184 RAC, US Army, 1967
  4. O-1G, 51-4971, 203 RAC, US Army, 1968
  5. O-1G, 51-2785, 220 RAC, US Army, 1969
  6. O-1G, 51-2258, 220 RAC, US Army, 1970
  7. O-1G, 51-7310, 221 RAC, US Army
  8. O-1G, 51-7379, USAF
  9. O-1E, 56-2620, USAF
  10. O-1E, 57-6026, USAF
  11. O-1G, 51-4606, USAF
  12. O-1E, 57-6273, USAF
  13. O-1E, 56-2657, USAF

The decal set is very nicely done and provides a wealth of markings and stencils to make your Bird Dog stand out. This set is printed by Cartograf and all the markings are in nice register. I have a fondness for this aircraft as I had an opportunity to fly this bird a number of times and while it isn't fast, it could climb like a homesick angel and land (and stop) on the runway numbers.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.