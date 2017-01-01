AOA Decals 1/32 The Dogs of War (2) Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject The Dogs of War (2) Scale 1/32 Set Number 32020 Pros Markings for 13 aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $18.00

First Look

AOA Decals is back with part two of their O-1/L-19 Bird Dog series designed for the recent 1/32 Roden kit. This set continues with a really nice cross-section of Forward Air Controller (FAC) aircraft flown by the US Army and US Marine Corps, and South Vietnamese Air Force.

The aircraft provided in this decal set include:

O-1, 41, VMO-6, USMC, 1968 O-1, 14, VMO-6, USMC, 1969 O-1G, 51-2469, 199 RAC, US Army O-1G, 51-2227, 199 RAC, US Army, 1970 O-1G, 51-2002, 219 RAC, US Army, 1971 O-1A/G, 51-14764, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12704, 112 Observation Sqn, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12492, 110 Observation Sqn, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12382, 112 Observation Sqn, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12829, 112 Observation Sqn, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12236, 112 Observation Sqn, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-12224, VNAF O-1A/G, 51-15073, 110 Observation Sqn, VNAF

The decal set is very nicely done and provides a wealth of markings and stencils to make your Bird Dog stand out. This set is printed by Cartograf and all the markings are in nice register. I have a fondness for this aircraft as I had an opportunity to fly this bird a number of times and while it isn't fast, it could climb like a homesick angel and land (and stop) on the runway numbers.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!