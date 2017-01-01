AOA Decals 1/32 VMFA-334 Falcons: Lovebug 5 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject VMFA-334 Falcons: Lovebug 5 Scale 1/32 Set Number 32021 Pros Markings for one aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $11.50

First Look

AOA Decals is back with a release which corrects the markings released by another source. This set covers F-4J 1555565 assigned to VMFA-334 as it appeared at Da Nang AB in 1968-69, Chu Lai AB in 1969, and subsequently at MCAS Iwakuni in 1969. Wearing VMFA-334's tailcode of WU, this is modex 5 (callsign Lovebug 5).

This set provides all of the national and distinctive markings for this airframe as well as the major airframe stencils. This set provides accurately an shaped falcon logo as well as the correct sized modex numbers. You can use the airframe stencils provided in the Tamiya 1/32 F-4J kit or use other aftermarket stencils that are available.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!