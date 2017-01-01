AOA Decals 1/32 Phantom Eagles and Knights Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject Phantom Eagles and Knights Scale 1/32 Set Number 32022 Pros Markings for eight aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $24.00

First Look

AOA Decals is back with a nice set of markings options for those who have built the 1/32 F-4B Phantom II using the Tamiya kit and aftermarket conversions (not included with this decal set). This release provides eight subjects from two US Marine Corps squadrons that operated in-country during Vietnam.

The aircraft provided in this decal set include:

F-4B, 151405, VMFA-314, VW/17, Chu Lai AB, Vietnam, 1968 F-4B, 153006, VMFA-314, VW/3, Chu Lai AB, Vietnam, 1968/69 F-4B, 150484, VMFA-115, VE/10, Da Nang AB, Vietnam, 1970-71 F-4B, 150484, VMFA-115, VE/10, Da Nang AB, Vietnam, 1970-71 (white tail) F-4B, 152990, VMFA-115, VE/5, Chu Lai AB, Vietnam, 1968-69 F-4B, 152990, VMFA-115, VE/2, Nam Phong RTAFB, 1973 F-4B, 152992, VMFA-115, VE/00, Da Nang AB, Vietnam, 1970-71, MAG II commander's acft F-4B, 152992, VMFA-115, VE/00, Da Nang AB, Vietnam, 1971, MAG II commander's acft

This set provides all of the national and distinctive markings for these aircraft (sufficient for one model) as well as the major airframe stencils. You can use the airframe stencils provided in the Tamiya 1/32 F-4J kit or use other aftermarket stencils that are available.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!