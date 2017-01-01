AOA Decals 1/48 Battle Scooters (3) Decal Set First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer AOA Decals Subject Battle Scooters (3) Scale 1/48 Set Number 48010 Pros 13 decal options Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $20.00

First Look

AOA Decals has returned with part three of their A-4 'Battle Scooter' coverage. In this release, we have decal options for 13 different A-4C/E/F Skyhawks from the Vietnam air war which are provided on three sheets. This comprehensive set includes a complete set of airframe stenciling as well as the distinctive markings for each of the 13 individual aircraft.

The subjects included in this set:

A-4C, 149582, VA-146, NK/601, USS Constellation, 1964-65

A-4E, 151127, VMA-211, CF/19, Chu Lai AB, 1968/69

A-4E, 152061, VMA-211, CF/6, Chu Lai AB, 1969

A-4C, 148528, VA-36, AK/512, USS Intrepid, 1968-69 (early)

A-4C, 148528, VA-36, AL/512, USS Intrepid, 1968-69 (late)

A-4C, 147735, VA-94, NG/404, USS Ranger, 1964-65

A-4E, 150001, VA-94, NF/401, USS Bon Homme Richard, 1968

A-4E, 152031, VA-94, NF/400, USS Bon Homme Richard, 1969

A-4E, 152031, VA-94, NF/400, USS Bon Homme Richard, 1970

A-4E, 151084, VA-94, NF/406, USS Bon Homme Richard, 1970

A-4E, 150121, VA-155, NL/510, USS Coral Sea, 1964-65

A-4F, 155069, VA-155, NE/405, USS Ranger, 1968-69

A-4F, 155057, VA-155, NE/410, USS Ranger, 1968-69

The instructions walk you through the placement of the markings around the Skyhawk airframe. This set provides airframe stenciling for at least two examples.

For more information about this set and the other releases from AOA Decals, visit their website at www.aoadecals.com.

My sincere thanks to AOA Decals for this review sample!