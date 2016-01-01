BarracudaCals 1/48 Mosquito Expanded Stencils Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2016 Manufacturer BarracudaCals Subject Mosquito Expanded Stencils Scale 1/48 Set Number 48166 Pros Adds stencils and placards inside and outside of the aircraft Cons None noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $7.50

First Look

BarracudaCals has revised their Mosquito airframe stencil set based upon new research completed by some recent full-scale Mosquito restorations. This set is designed for your favorite 1/48 scale kit and provides coverage of the cockpit as well as the exterior airframe.

The sheet is printed by Cartograf and it is refreshing to be able to digitally zoom in on the individual marks and be able to read the fine print. The instrument faces are interesting as they provide the black backgrounds and the engine color surrounds, but if you see what appears to be a bare spot in the lower portion of the sheet, that area contains the white-printed guages that will overlay the decal backgrounds or your own painted backgrounds. Nice!

If you're planning a Mosquito build, you'll want a set of these stencils to add that extra fidelity to your detailed model.

My sincere thanks to BarracudaCals Decals for this preview!