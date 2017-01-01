Begemot 1/32 MiG-29 Fulcrum Part 1 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject MiG-29 Fulcrum Part 1 Scale 1/32 Set Number 32003 Pros Markings for 25 different MiG-29 schemes Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $19.95

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, they've provided markings for 25 different MiG-29 9-12, 9-13, and MiG-29UB 9-51 airframes from around the world. These include:

MiG-29 9-12, Bort 102, 127 AS/204 Ftr Regt, Yugoslavian AF, late 1980s MiG-29 9-12, Bort 101, 101 AS/Serbian AF, 2008 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 51, 713 UAP/Russian AF, 2002 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 01, 1521 AB, Soviet AF, 1991 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 26, 85 GIAP/GSFG, Soviet AF, 1991 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 5918, 1 AS/11 FR, Czech AF, 1990 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 33, 9 IAB, Ukrainian AF, 2006 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 22, 92 IAP, Ukrainian AF, 2000 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 73, 2 AS/40 IAB, Ukrainian AF, 2003 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 04, 19 GIAP, Soviet AF, 1994 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 44, 773 IAP, Russian AF, 1993 MiG-29N 9-12, M4303, 19 AS, Malaysian AF, 1994 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 49, 120 GIAP, Russian AF, 2000 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 02, 28 GIAP, Russian AF, 2010 MiG-29UB 9-51, Bort 75, 120 GIAP, Russian AF, late 1990s MiG-29SE 9-13, Bort 623, Sudanese AF, 2008 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 27, 120 GIAP/Russian AF, 2007 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 24, 14 GIAP, Russian AF 2007 MiG-29 9-13, Bort 29, 14 GIAP, Russian AF, 2005 MiG-29 9-12, 3-6103, 23 AS, Islamic Iranian AF, 2000s MiG-29UB 9-51, Bort 102, 3624 AB, Russian AF, 2000 MiG-29N 9-12, M43-13, 19 AS, Malaysian AF, 2007 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 07, 968 IAP/ GSFG, Soviet AF, 1990 MiG-29 9-12, Bort 91, 100 KIAP, Soviet Naval AF, 1991

With each aircraft profile, there is a brief summary about the aircraft presented. The decal printing is perfectly in register. The instructions are printed in a eight-page booklet that provide decal placement for each aircraft type. These will provide colors and patterns needed to replicate some of these really interesting color schemes. If you have the Trumpeter or Revell 1/32 MiG-29 and MiG-29UB kits, this set will give you some outstanding options. If you don't have the kits, go get some!

Begemot Decals are now available with free shipping in the US from HobbyZone USA. For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!