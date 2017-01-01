Begemot 1/32 MiG-29 Fulcrum Part 1 Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|November 2017
|Manufacturer
|Begemot
|Subject
|MiG-29 Fulcrum Part 1
|Scale
|1/32
|Set Number
|32003
|Pros
|Markings for 25 different MiG-29 schemes
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$19.95
First Look
Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, they've provided markings for 25 different MiG-29 9-12, 9-13, and MiG-29UB 9-51 airframes from around the world. These include:
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 102, 127 AS/204 Ftr Regt, Yugoslavian AF, late 1980s
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 101, 101 AS/Serbian AF, 2008
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 51, 713 UAP/Russian AF, 2002
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 01, 1521 AB, Soviet AF, 1991
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 26, 85 GIAP/GSFG, Soviet AF, 1991
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 5918, 1 AS/11 FR, Czech AF, 1990
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 33, 9 IAB, Ukrainian AF, 2006
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 22, 92 IAP, Ukrainian AF, 2000
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 73, 2 AS/40 IAB, Ukrainian AF, 2003
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 04, 19 GIAP, Soviet AF, 1994
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 44, 773 IAP, Russian AF, 1993
- MiG-29N 9-12, M4303, 19 AS, Malaysian AF, 1994
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 49, 120 GIAP, Russian AF, 2000
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 02, 28 GIAP, Russian AF, 2010
- MiG-29UB 9-51, Bort 75, 120 GIAP, Russian AF, late 1990s
- MiG-29SE 9-13, Bort 623, Sudanese AF, 2008
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 27, 120 GIAP/Russian AF, 2007
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 24, 14 GIAP, Russian AF 2007
- MiG-29 9-13, Bort 29, 14 GIAP, Russian AF, 2005
- MiG-29 9-12, 3-6103, 23 AS, Islamic Iranian AF, 2000s
- MiG-29UB 9-51, Bort 102, 3624 AB, Russian AF, 2000
- MiG-29N 9-12, M43-13, 19 AS, Malaysian AF, 2007
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 07, 968 IAP/ GSFG, Soviet AF, 1990
- MiG-29 9-12, Bort 91, 100 KIAP, Soviet Naval AF, 1991
With each aircraft profile, there is a brief summary about the aircraft presented. The decal printing is perfectly in register. The instructions are printed in a eight-page booklet that provide decal placement for each aircraft type. These will provide colors and patterns needed to replicate some of these really interesting color schemes. If you have the Trumpeter or Revell 1/32 MiG-29 and MiG-29UB kits, this set will give you some outstanding options. If you don't have the kits, go get some!
Begemot Decals are now available with free shipping in the US from HobbyZone USA. For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.
My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!