Begemot 1/48 Sukhoi Su-35S, new generation of the Flanker Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject Sukhoi Su-35S, new generation of the Flanker Scale 1/48 Set Number 48039 Pros 20 marking options Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $TBA

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Soviet and Russian aircraft. In this release, Begemot provides a super set of decals for the Kitty Hawk 1/48 Su-35 Flanker kit. Let's take a look:

This set provides 20 markings options including:

Su-35 (T-10BM), bort 901, MAKS 2007 airshow, splinter camouflage

Su-35 (T-10BM), bort 902, MAKS 2009 airshow, 'digital' camouflage

Su-35S, bort 01, KnAPPO, Zhukovksi AB, 2012

Su-35S, bort 02, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2012

Su-35S, bort 03, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2012

Su-35S, bort 04, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2012

Su-35S, bort 06, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2013

Su-35S, bort 07, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2013

Su-35S, bort 01, 4 TsPAPiPVI, Linetsk AB, 2014

Su-35S, bort 05, GLITs, Akhtubinsk AB, 2014

Su-35S, bort 06, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2014

Su-35S, bort 08, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2014

Su-35S, bort 25, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2015

Su-35S, bort 25, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2016

Su-35S, bort 24, 22 IAP, Central Uglovaya AB, 2016

Su-35S, bort 06, 23 IAP, Khmeimim AB, Syria, 2016

Su-35S, bort 50, 159 IAP, Khmeimim AB, Syria, 2017

Su-35S, bort 04, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2017

Su-35S, bort 03, 23 IAP, Khmeimim AB, Syria, 2017

Su-35S, bort 06, 23 IAP, Dzemgi AB, 2017

I don't believe I've ever seen a decal sheet with such current options as these - literally a few months old as it reflects the deployment of the 23rd IAP to Syria. In addition, this set provides a variety of generic bort numbers and Russian registration numbers so you can replicate other examples not illustrated in this set. As you can also see from the wide variety of small markings, this set also has a comprehensive airframe and weapons stenciling set.

The instructions are in Russian and English with nice four-view diagrams for painting and stencil placement. In addition to the great schemes worn by the two prototype Su-35s, this set shows the evolution of the Su-35's camouflage which includes the eggplant gray through the current colors which uses a similar pattern as the Su-27 but with different colors.

While this set will work with the Kitty Hawk 1/48 Su-35 Flanker kit (if they ever make it to the US - the first production batch sold out before they left China), this will also compliment the Academy 1/48 Su-27 with the aftermarket Su-35 conversion.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

