Begemot 1/48 Petlyakov Pe-2/3 (Buck) Family Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject Petlyakov Pe-2/3 (Buck) Family Scale 1/48 Set Number 48041 Pros Nice selection of distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $TBA

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, Begemot has compiled a super set of markings for 108 (!!!) different Pe-2 and Pe-3 aircraft This set provides the usual decal placement, painting, and historical information in Russian and English (most of the history is Russian-only). As you can see, the decals are provided on four sheets providing a wide range of markings variations that appeared on these aircraft.

This set provides markings and profiles for nearly 100 Soviet Air Force and Soviet Naval Aviation examples from the Great Patriotic War (WWII) as well as a few post-war examples. Examples are also provided of Finnish (wartime), Luftwaffe (wartime evaluation), Polish (post-war), Yugoslav (post-war), Czechoslovak (post-war), and Bulgarian (post-war) aircraft. There are also variants from the standard Pe-2 and Pe-3, Pe-2R, and UPe-2 also represented.

With over 100 different aircraft with nearly 100 different camouflage variations and distinctive markings included, you may need to invest in a crate or two of the 1/48 Zvezda kits, but you're sure to get at least one interesting subject out of this set!

For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!