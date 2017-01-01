Begemot 1/72 Sukhoi Su-24M Russian VKS in Syria Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject Sukhoi Su-24M Russian VKS in Syria Scale 1/72 Set Number 72061 Pros Fencer combat marking options Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $TBA

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, Begemot has compiled a set of markings for 15 of the Su-24M Fencers that deployed to Syria, including the one shot down by Turkey.

This set provides markings and profiles for:

Su-24M, Bort 26, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 83, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015 **

Su-24M, Bort 05, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 72, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2017

Su-24M, Bort 04, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 79, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 04, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2016

Su-24M, Bort 08, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 78, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 49, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2016

Su-24M, Bort 76, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 53, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2016

Su-24M, Bort 75, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2016

Su-24M, Bort 14, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2015

Su-24M, Bort 74, VKS, Khmeimin AB, Syria, 2016

This set also includes a set of paint masks to help depict the hand-painted gray applied to certain markings while deployed to Syria. Note: While most Russian/Soviet aviation modelers are familiar with the VVS (Air Force) designator, you'll be seeing more of the VKS title which reflects the reorganization of the Russian Air Force, Air Defense Force, and Space Force into a common Aerospace Force (VKS) organization.

If you're looking for an interesting project and a unique subject for your shelf or contest table, this is the decal sheet to make that happen.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

