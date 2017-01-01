Begemot 1/72 Mil Mi-24V, VP, K, R Hind Family Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|August 2017
|Manufacturer
|Begemot
|Subject
|Mil Mi-24V, VP, K, R Hind Family
|Scale
|1/72
|Set Number
|72064
|Pros
|Nice selection of distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$TBA
First Look
Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, Begemot has compiled a set of markings for 36 different Mi-24/35 Hind helicopters in service around the globe.
This set provides markings and profiles for:
- Mi-24V, 337 OVP, Kalininskaya AB, Chechen Republic, Russian Army, mid-2000s
- Mi-35, 1335 Heli Sqn, Syrt AB, Libyan AF, 2011
- Mi-35, Misrata AB, Free Libyan AF, 2011
- Mi-24V, 'White Eagles', Gazni AB, Afghanistan, Polish Army, 2010
- Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2001
- Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2009
- Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2012
- Mi-24V, El Geneina AB, Sudanese AF, 2010
- Mi-35, 104 HS, Indian AF, late 1990s
- Mi-24V, OBVP, Stendal AB, EGER, Soviet Army, late 1980s
- Mi-24V, Mongolian AF, 2015
- Mi-24V, 1 CHS, Croatian AF, late 1990s
- Mi-24V, 685 OSAP, Rostov-Central AB, Russian National Guard, 2010s
- Mi-24V, 23 OAP/Soviet KGB Border Guard Aviation, Dushanbe AB, 1988
- Mi-24V, Yamoussoukro Airport, Ivory Coast AF, 2002
- Mi-24V, 607 AB, Kazakhstan SDF, 2010
- Mi-24V, 626 UVP, Pugachev AB, Russian AF, 2009
- Mi-24V, 9 Sqn, Minneria AB, Sri Lankan AF 1996
- Mi-24V, Alexeevka AB, Georgian AF, 2008
- Mi-24V, Helicopter Wing, Presov AB, Slovak AF, 2005
- Mi-24V, Helicopter Sqn, Azerbaijan AF, 2008
- Mi-24V, 221 Helicopter Sqn, Czech AF, 2008
- Mi-24V, Afghan AF, 2011
- Mi-24VP, OAG, Groznij AB, Federal Russian Forces, 2002
- Mi-24VP, 7 OP, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2008
- Mi-24VP, 7 OP, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2014
- Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2013
- Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2010
- Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2015
- Mi-24VP, 16 Bde, Brody AB, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2014
- Mi-24R, 440 ABVP, Stendal AB, EGER, Soviet AF, late 1980s
- Mi-24R, 113 OSAEh, Sperenberg AB, EGER, Soviet AF, 1994
- Mi-24R, Erevan AB, Armenian AF, 2012
- Mi-24R, 484 UVP, Syzran' AB, Russian AF, 2006
- Mi-24K, 439 OVP, Parkhim AB, EGER, Soviet AF, 1992
- Mi-24K, 178 OVP, Borstel AB, EGER, Soviet AF, late 1980s
If you're looking for an interesting project and a unique subject for your shelf or contest table, this is the decal sheet to make that happen.
For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.
My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!