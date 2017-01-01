Begemot 1/72 Mil Mi-24V, VP, K, R Hind Family Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject Mil Mi-24V, VP, K, R Hind Family Scale 1/72 Set Number 72064 Pros Nice selection of distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $TBA

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, Begemot has compiled a set of markings for 36 different Mi-24/35 Hind helicopters in service around the globe.

This set provides markings and profiles for:

Mi-24V, 337 OVP, Kalininskaya AB, Chechen Republic, Russian Army, mid-2000s

Mi-35, 1335 Heli Sqn, Syrt AB, Libyan AF, 2011

Mi-35, Misrata AB, Free Libyan AF, 2011

Mi-24V, 'White Eagles', Gazni AB, Afghanistan, Polish Army, 2010

Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2001

Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2009

Mi-24V, 201 ATHS, Macedonian AF, 2012

Mi-24V, El Geneina AB, Sudanese AF, 2010

Mi-35, 104 HS, Indian AF, late 1990s

Mi-24V, OBVP, Stendal AB, EGER, Soviet Army, late 1980s

Mi-24V, Mongolian AF, 2015

Mi-24V, 1 CHS, Croatian AF, late 1990s

Mi-24V, 685 OSAP, Rostov-Central AB, Russian National Guard, 2010s

Mi-24V, 23 OAP/Soviet KGB Border Guard Aviation, Dushanbe AB, 1988

Mi-24V, Yamoussoukro Airport, Ivory Coast AF, 2002

Mi-24V, 607 AB, Kazakhstan SDF, 2010

Mi-24V, 626 UVP, Pugachev AB, Russian AF, 2009

Mi-24V, 9 Sqn, Minneria AB, Sri Lankan AF 1996

Mi-24V, Alexeevka AB, Georgian AF, 2008

Mi-24V, Helicopter Wing, Presov AB, Slovak AF, 2005

Mi-24V, Helicopter Sqn, Azerbaijan AF, 2008

Mi-24V, 221 Helicopter Sqn, Czech AF, 2008

Mi-24V, Afghan AF, 2011

Mi-24VP, OAG, Groznij AB, Federal Russian Forces, 2002

Mi-24VP, 7 OP, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2008

Mi-24VP, 7 OP, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2014

Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2013

Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2010

Mi-24VP, 125 OVEh, Chkalovsk AB, Russian Naval Aviation, 2015

Mi-24VP, 16 Bde, Brody AB, Ukrainian Army Aviation, 2014

Mi-24R, 440 ABVP, Stendal AB, EGER, Soviet AF, late 1980s

Mi-24R, 113 OSAEh, Sperenberg AB, EGER, Soviet AF, 1994

Mi-24R, Erevan AB, Armenian AF, 2012

Mi-24R, 484 UVP, Syzran' AB, Russian AF, 2006

Mi-24K, 439 OVP, Parkhim AB, EGER, Soviet AF, 1992

Mi-24K, 178 OVP, Borstel AB, EGER, Soviet AF, late 1980s

If you're looking for an interesting project and a unique subject for your shelf or contest table, this is the decal sheet to make that happen.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!