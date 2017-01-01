Begemot 1/72 Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Begemot Subject Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA Scale 1/72 Set Number 72065 Pros Markings for the prototype airframe Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $TBA

First Look

Begemot Decals is an interesting decal company from Rostov-on-Don, Russia that offers a nice array of markings for Russian-built aircraft. In this release, Begemot takes on a rather recent subject, the Sukhoi OKB's T-50 PAK-FA. While most of the airframe looks very similar to the F-22 Raptor, the engine installation and boat-tail look distinctly Su-27. The aircraft first flew in January 2010 and Begemot previously released a decal set for the Zvezda kit. This set is designed for the HobbyBoss kit and offers additional marking options for the PAK-FA airframes that have flown since Bort 51.

This set provides markings and profiles for:

T-50, Bort 51, 2010 and 2012

T-50, Bort 52, 2011

T-50, Bort 53, 2011

T-50, Bort 54, 2012

T-50, Bort 55, 2013

T-50, Bort 56, 2016

If you're looking for an interesting project and a unique subject for your shelf or contest table, this is the decal sheet to make that happen.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Begemot Decals, visit their website at http://www.begemotdecals.ru.

My sincere thanks to Begemot Decals for this review sample!