Bullseye Model Aviation 1/48 F-16C/D Aggressor Vipers Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Bullseye Model Aviation Subject F-16C/D Aggressor Vipers Scale 1/48 Set Number 48003 Pros 18 Viper options Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $21.99

First Look

Bullseye Model Aviation is back with an interesting selection of F-16C/D Block 25/32 Aggressors from Nellis AFB. These markings are all sized for the Tamiya 1/48 F-16C Block 25/32 kits.

The aircraft presented here include:

F-16C Block 25, 85-1418, 64 AGRS, 2016, 'Splinter'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0269, 64 AGRS, 2014, 'Blizzard'

F-16C Block 32, 87-0321, 414 CTS, 2001, 'Flogger'

F-16C Block 32, 84-1277, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Flogger'

F-16C Block 32, 87-0267, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Flogger'

F-16C Block 32, 87-0307, 64 AGRS, 1997, 'Banana'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0269, 414 CTS, 1999, 'Sand'

F-16C Block 32, 87-0267, 414 CTS, 2001, 'Flanker'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0220, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 87-0333, 64 AGRS, 1991, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0271, 64 AGRS, 1988, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0271, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0273, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0281, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0269, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0250, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16D Block 32, 86-0041, 64 AGRS, 1990, 'Fulcrum'

F-16C Block 32, 86-0269, 414 CTS, 1994, 'Fulcrum'

This set provides maintenance stencils and markings to replicate at least eight examples in 1/48 scale (and if you use some of the stencils from the kits, you can do more!). The sheets are printed by Cartograf and the printing is very well done. What's more, none of these decals require the modeler to stack multiple layers of markings atop one another to recreate artwork. This trend by some other decal companies of producing multiple-layer decals is unfortunate as it puts the burden on you to do the work of what should have been done by the decal maker.

This set focuses on the early block Pratt & Whitney F100-powered F-16Cs and with the exception of two examples, most of the subjects in this set are circa 1990 when these early block Vipers were still widely used by the Aggressors and ANG squadrons. Many have since been retired to the boneyard.

If you're looking for a project to build colorful Vipers, this set provides many of the schemes used by the Aggressors and you have sufficient markings to render all seven schemes presented in this set. Go buy yourself a case of Tamiya Vipers and have some fun!

These decals are sold excusively by Sprue Brothers.

My sincere thanks to Bullseye Model Aviation for this review sample!