Bullseye Model Aviation 1/48 F-16CG Desert Storm Vipers Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Bullseye Model Aviation Subject F-16CG Desert Storm Vipers Scale 1/48 Set Number 48004 Pros 10 Night Viper options Cons None noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $15.99

First Look

Bullseye Model Aviation is back with an interesting selection of F-16C/D Block 25/32 Aggressors from Nellis AFB. These markings are all sized for the Tamiya 1/48 F-16C Aggressor kit as it has the parts to render the GE-powered Block 40 with the holographic HUD.

The aircraft presented here include:

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0449, 421 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91, Wing CC Aircraft

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0421, 421 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91, Sqn CC Aircraft

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0416, 421 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0454, 421 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0480, 4 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91, Sqn CC Aircraft

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0506, 4 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91, Wing CC Aircraft

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0474, 4 TFS/388 TFW, Al Minhad AB, UAE, 1990/91

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0468, 69 TFS/347 TFW, King Fahd IAP, Saudi Arabia, 1991, Sqn CC Aircraft

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0525, 69 TFS/347 TFW, King Fahd IAP, Saudi Arabia, 1991

F-16CG Block 40, 88-0515, 69 TFS/347 TFW, King Fahd IAP, Saudi Arabia, 1991

This set provides maintenance stencils and markings to replicate at least two examples in 1/48 scale (and if you use some of the stencils from the kits, you can do more!). The sheets are printed by Cartograf and the printing is very well done. What's more, none of these decals require the modeler to stack multiple layers of markings atop one another to recreate artwork. This trend by some other decal companies of producing multiple-layer decals is unfortunate as it puts the burden on you to do the work of what should have been done by the decal maker.

If you're looking for a project to build combat Vipers, this set provides examples for two of the wings that provided the first night attack Viper capability in the First Gulf War.

These decals are sold excusively by Sprue Brothers.

My sincere thanks to Bullseye Model Aviation for this review sample!