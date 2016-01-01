Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings

Caracal Models 1/144 C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2016 Manufacturer Caracal Models
Subject C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings Scale 1/144
Set Number 144004 Pros Outstanding selection of subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (USD) $11.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models providing a wealth of markings options for the Minicraft 1/144 C-135 series kits. This set is really a superset of markings as you'll see below. Let's take a look:

C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings

This set provides markings to replicate a wide variety of C-135-based airframes including:

  • High-visibility and low visibility stencils
  • Command markings for SAC, TAC/ACC, MAC, MATS, AFMC, Weather, ATC, and ANG
  • Air refueling stencils for aircraft that can be air refueled
  • Two styles of windscreens
  • Air refueling director light strips
  • Generic serial numbers
  • US flags

With this set, you can replicate just about any type of mission or support aircraft and will provide an excellent supplement for the kit decals provided by Minicraft. If you're a 1/144 scale builder, this is a very useful set of markings to have handy.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!

