Caracal Models 1/144 C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2016 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject C-135 USAF General Purpose Markings Scale 1/144 Set Number 144004 Pros Outstanding selection of subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $11.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models providing a wealth of markings options for the Minicraft 1/144 C-135 series kits. This set is really a superset of markings as you'll see below. Let's take a look:

This set provides markings to replicate a wide variety of C-135-based airframes including:

High-visibility and low visibility stencils

Command markings for SAC, TAC/ACC, MAC, MATS, AFMC, Weather, ATC, and ANG

Air refueling stencils for aircraft that can be air refueled

Two styles of windscreens

Air refueling director light strips

Generic serial numbers

US flags

With this set, you can replicate just about any type of mission or support aircraft and will provide an excellent supplement for the kit decals provided by Minicraft. If you're a 1/144 scale builder, this is a very useful set of markings to have handy.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!