Caracal Models 1/32 T-28B/D Trojan Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|March 2017
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|T-28B/D Trojan
|Scale
|1/32
|Set Number
|32019
|Pros
|Six distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (USD)
|$15.99
First Look
Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for the Kitty Hawk 1/32 T-28B/D Trojan kit. This set provides a nice variety of subjects from USN and USAF service.
The subjects covered in this set include:
- T-28B, 140006, NAS El Centro, USN
- T-28B, 138280, VT-27, USN
- DT-28B, 137663, NAS Pt Mugu, USN
- T-28B, 138307, NAS Washington USN, 1977
- T-28B, 58-217, ATC, USAF
- T-28D, 51-480, 4407 CTS, USAF
The markings are nicely printed by Cartograf and provide all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one airframe. This is a nice set of alternatives to the kit decals and will make your Trojan look great!
For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!