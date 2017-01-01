Caracal Models 1/32 T-28B/D Trojan Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject T-28B/D Trojan Scale 1/32 Set Number 32019 Pros Six distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $15.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for the Kitty Hawk 1/32 T-28B/D Trojan kit. This set provides a nice variety of subjects from USN and USAF service.

The subjects covered in this set include:

T-28B, 140006, NAS El Centro, USN

T-28B, 138280, VT-27, USN

DT-28B, 137663, NAS Pt Mugu, USN

T-28B, 138307, NAS Washington USN, 1977

T-28B, 58-217, ATC, USAF

T-28D, 51-480, 4407 CTS, USAF

The markings are nicely printed by Cartograf and provide all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one airframe. This is a nice set of alternatives to the kit decals and will make your Trojan look great!

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!