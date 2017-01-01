Caracal Models 1/32 SNJ Texan USN Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject SNJ Texan USN Scale 1/32 Set Number 32020 Pros Distinctive subject Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for the Kitty Hawk 1/32 T-6G/SNJ Texan kit. This set provides four typical training aircraft examples from the US Navy in the mid-1950s.

The subjects covered in this set include:

SNJ-5C, 51842, NAS Barin Field, Alabama, 1954

SNJ-6, 112121, NAS Memphis

SNJ-5, 51776, NAS New York

SNJ-5, 90895, NAS St. Louis

The markings are nicely printed by Cartograf and provide all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one airframe. This is a nice set of alternatives to the kit decals and will make your Texan look great!

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!