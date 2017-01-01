Caracal Models 1/32 F-104 in Vietnam Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-104 in Vietnam Scale 1/32 Set Number 32022 Pros Eight unique subjects Cons See text Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest from Caracal, this set for the Italeri or Hasegawa 1/32 F-104C Starfighter kits and provides markings for eight distinctive subjects.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

F-104C, 57-0925, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Smoke II'

F-104C, 56-0891, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Nancy J/Snoopy Sniper'

F-104C, 56-0910, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Pussycat'

F-104C, 57-0923, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Hellooo Dolly'

F-104C, 57-0927, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Debbie Sue'

F-104C, 56-0938, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1967, 'Show Me'

F-104C, 56-0982, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1967, 'Bevie J VI'

F-104C, 56-0929, PR ANG, 1975

Seven of these subjects are camouflaged F-104Cs operating out of Udorn while the final subject is also camouflaged and assigned to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard (PRANG).

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!