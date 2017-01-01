Caracal Models 1/48 T-6G Texan USAF Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|June 2017
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|T-6G Texan USAF
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48098
|Pros
|Four distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Basic
|MSRP (USD)
|$11.99
First Look
Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for your favorite 1/48 T-6 Texan kit. This set provides four typical training aircraft examples from the US Air Force's Air Training Command and from squadron service in the mid-1950s.
The subjects covered in this set include:
- T-6G, 49-2910, Air Training Command, Hondo AFB, 1954
- T-6G, 49-3477, Air Training Command, Columbus AFB, 1955
- T-6G, 51-14337, 75 FIS, Presque Isle AFB, 1952
- T-6G, 52-3231, New Mexico ANG, 1950s
The markings are nicely printed (by Microscale) and provide some interesting subjects for your favorite T-6 kit.
For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!