Caracal Models 1/48 T-6G Texan USAF Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject T-6G Texan USAF Scale 1/48 Set Number 48098 Pros Four distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $11.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for your favorite 1/48 T-6 Texan kit. This set provides four typical training aircraft examples from the US Air Force's Air Training Command and from squadron service in the mid-1950s.

The subjects covered in this set include:

T-6G, 49-2910, Air Training Command, Hondo AFB, 1954

T-6G, 49-3477, Air Training Command, Columbus AFB, 1955

T-6G, 51-14337, 75 FIS, Presque Isle AFB, 1952

T-6G, 52-3231, New Mexico ANG, 1950s

The markings are nicely printed (by Microscale) and provide some interesting subjects for your favorite T-6 kit.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!