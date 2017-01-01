Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • testors.com
  • luckymodel.com
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

SNJ Texan USN

Caracal Models 1/48 SNJ Texan USN Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review March 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models
Subject SNJ Texan USN Scale 1/48
Set Number 48099 Pros Four distinctive subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic
MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models for your favorite 1/48 T-6/SNJ Texan kit. This set provides four typical training aircraft examples from the US Navy in the mid-1950s.

SNJ Texan USN SNJ Texan USN

The subjects covered in this set include:

  • SNJ-5C, 51842, NAS Barin Field, Alabama, 1954
  • SNJ-6, 112121, NAS Memphis
  • SNJ-5, 51776, NAS New York
  • SNJ-5, 90895, NAS St. Louis

The markings are nicely printed by Microscale and provide all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one airframe. This is a nice set of alternatives to the kit decals and will make your Texan look great!

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.