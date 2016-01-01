Caracal Models 1/48 DHC-2 Beaver Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|December 2016
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|DHC-2 Beaver
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48107
|Pros
|Distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$13.99
First Look
Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Hobbycraft kit. This release provides six subjects.
The aircraft presented in this set include:
- L-20A, 51-16532, 50 TFW, Hahn AB, USAFE, 1958
- L-20A, 52-6138, 81 FBW, RAF Bentwaters, USAFE, 1960
- U-6A, 53-2833, US Army, Japan
- U-6A, 53-2781, 6512 TS, USAF FTC, Edwards AFB, 1993
- U-6A, 150191, US Navy TPS, NAS Patuxent River, 1970s
- Beaver AL.1, XP809, British Army
This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus standard markings for at least one subject from each nationality. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!