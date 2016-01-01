Caracal Models 1/48 DHC-2 Beaver Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2016 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject DHC-2 Beaver Scale 1/48 Set Number 48107 Pros Distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Hobbycraft kit. This release provides six subjects.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

L-20A, 51-16532, 50 TFW, Hahn AB, USAFE, 1958

L-20A, 52-6138, 81 FBW, RAF Bentwaters, USAFE, 1960

U-6A, 53-2833, US Army, Japan

U-6A, 53-2781, 6512 TS, USAF FTC, Edwards AFB, 1993

U-6A, 150191, US Navy TPS, NAS Patuxent River, 1970s

Beaver AL.1, XP809, British Army

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus standard markings for at least one subject from each nationality. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!