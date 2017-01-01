Caracal Models 1/48 AV-8B+ Part 1 Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|January 2017
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|AV-8B+ Part 1
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48115
|Pros
|Five distinctive subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$13.99
First Look
Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Hasegawa 1/48 AV-8B+ kit. This release provides five colorful subject options from contemporary service aircraft.
The aircraft presented in this set include:
- AV-8B+, 165595, VMA-214, WE/02, USMC, 2014
- AV-8B+, 164553, VMA-211, CF/01, USMC, 2016
- AV-8B+, 165572, VMA-214, WE/01, USMC, 2015
- AV-8B+, 165354, VMA-542, WH/00, USMC, 2016
- AV-8B+, 165421, VMA-211, CF/05, USMC, 2016
This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for at least one ircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf and are in perfect register.
For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!