Caracal Models 1/48 AV-8B+ Part 1 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject AV-8B+ Part 1 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48115 Pros Five distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Hasegawa 1/48 AV-8B+ kit. This release provides five colorful subject options from contemporary service aircraft.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

AV-8B+, 165595, VMA-214, WE/02, USMC, 2014

AV-8B+, 164553, VMA-211, CF/01, USMC, 2016

AV-8B+, 165572, VMA-214, WE/01, USMC, 2015

AV-8B+, 165354, VMA-542, WH/00, USMC, 2016

AV-8B+, 165421, VMA-211, CF/05, USMC, 2016

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for at least one ircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf and are in perfect register.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!