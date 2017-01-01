Caracal Models 1/48 F-16C 'Dark Vipers' Part 2 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-16C 'Dark Vipers' Part 2 Scale 1/48 Set Number 48117 Pros Three more HAVE GLASS V Vipers Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal providing three additional HAVE GLASS schemes for the 1/48 F-16C/CM kits. Part 1 was released as set 48093.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

F-16CM Block 42, 90-0702, 112 FS/OH ANG, 2017

F-16CM Block 42, 88-0539, 125 FS/OK ANG, 2016

F-16C Block 40, 88-0422, 175 FS/SD ANG, 2017

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for two aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!