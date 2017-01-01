Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

U-2

Caracal Models 1/48 U-2 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review January 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models
Subject U-2 Scale 1/48
Set Number 48118 Pros Ten distinctive subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice
MSRP (USD) $14.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Hawk, UPC, Testors, and Italeri boxings of the 1/48 early U-2 kit. This release provides ten subject options.

U-2 U-2

The aircraft presented in this set include:

  • U-2A, 56-6701, AFFTC, Edwards AFB, early 1960s
  • U-2A, 56-6715, 4080 SRW, 1960
  • U-2A, 56-6703, 4080 SRW, 1961
  • U-2A, N800X, CIA, early 1960s
  • U-2A, N803X, CIA, early 1960s
  • U-2A, 56-6682, 4080 SRW, 1961
  • U-2F, 56-6676, USAF, shot down during Cuban Missile Crisis
  • U-2A, 56-6681, 4080 SRW
  • U-2C, 56-6680, 100 SRW, 1976
  • U-2A, 56-6722, RAE Bedford, 1967, Project 'Hi-Cat'

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one bare metal and one dark-colored aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. Note that all of the subjects but one (U-2C 56-6680) use the original Hawk/UPC/Testors/Italeri boxing of the U-2A kit. The U-2C was also released by Hawk and differs only by the enlarged intakes.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!

