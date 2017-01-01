Caracal Models 1/48 H-21 Workhorse/Shawnee Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|September 2017
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|H-21 Workhorse/Shawnee
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48121
|Pros
|Five distinctive aircraft
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Experienced
|MSRP (USD)
|$13.99
First Look
Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Italeri 1/48 H-21 Workhorse or Shawnee (flying banana) kit. This set provides four USAF and one US Army options for your elongated project.
The aircraft presented in this set:
- H-21B, 52-8699, 24 HS, Showa AB, 1957
- H-21B, 53-4350, 22 HS, Goose Bay AB, 1957
- H-21B, 52-8682, 1001 HS, Bolling AFB, 1964
- H-21B, 55-5129, unknown unit, 1950s
- CH-21C, 55-4160, US Army, 1950s
This set is presented on two decal sheets and includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for two aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf and do not require the modeler to place one decal atop another to render the artwork as you'll see with some other brands.
For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!