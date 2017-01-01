Caracal Models 1/48 H-21 Workhorse/Shawnee Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject H-21 Workhorse/Shawnee Scale 1/48 Set Number 48121 Pros Five distinctive aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Italeri 1/48 H-21 Workhorse or Shawnee (flying banana) kit. This set provides four USAF and one US Army options for your elongated project.

The aircraft presented in this set:

H-21B, 52-8699, 24 HS, Showa AB, 1957

H-21B, 53-4350, 22 HS, Goose Bay AB, 1957

H-21B, 52-8682, 1001 HS, Bolling AFB, 1964

H-21B, 55-5129, unknown unit, 1950s

CH-21C, 55-4160, US Army, 1950s

This set is presented on two decal sheets and includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for two aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf and do not require the modeler to place one decal atop another to render the artwork as you'll see with some other brands.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!