Caracal Models 1/48 USAF C-130H Guard Herks Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject C-130H Guard Herks Scale 1/48 Set Number 48122 Pros Four distinctive Herks Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $15.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Italeri 1/48 C-130H Hercules kit (sort of). The instructions correctly call out that Italeri used the C-130A nacelles in all of their C-130 releases which is not at all accurate. As you can see here, the Attack Squadron replacement nacelles replace the stubby kit nacelles. The kit decals, especially the D-Day nacelle markings, are designed around the Attack Squadron nacelles.

The aircraft presented in this set:

C-130H, 74-2063, 103 AW/CT ANG

C-130H, 90-1794, 179 AW/OH ANG, D-Day Commemorative Scheme

C-130H, 81-0626, 179 AW/OH ANG

C-130H, 91-1238, 123 AW/KY ANG

This set is presented on four decal sheets and includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf and do not require the modeler to place one decal atop another to render the artwork as you'll see with some other brands.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!