Caracal Models 1/48 USAF Early T-33A Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject USAF Early T-33A Scale 1/48 Set Number 48123 Pros Four colorful USAF subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Great Wall 1/48 T-33A Shooting Star. This release provides five subject options.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

T-33A, 52-9324, ATC, Tyndall AFB, 1954

T-33A, 51-4382, 77 FBS, RAF Weathersfield, 1954

T-33A, 52-9411, 9th FBS, 1955

T-33A, 53-5055, 514 FIS, RAF Manston, 1955

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!