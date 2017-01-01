Caracal Models 1/48 USAF Early T-33A Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|April 2017
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|USAF Early T-33A
|Scale
|1/48
|Set Number
|48123
|Pros
|Four colorful USAF subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$13.99
First Look
Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Great Wall 1/48 T-33A Shooting Star. This release provides five subject options.
The aircraft presented in this set include:
- T-33A, 52-9324, ATC, Tyndall AFB, 1954
- T-33A, 51-4382, 77 FBS, RAF Weathersfield, 1954
- T-33A, 52-9411, 9th FBS, 1955
- T-33A, 53-5055, 514 FIS, RAF Manston, 1955
This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!