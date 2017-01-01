Caracal Models 1/72 DHC-4 (C-7) Caribou Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review November 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject DHC-4 (C-7) Caribou Scale 1/72 Set Number 72051 Pros Extensive marking set Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models which covers the DHC-4 and C-7 Caribou in 1/72 scale for the Hobbycraft Canada kit. The subjects here include:

C-7, 62-4160, 458 TAS, USAF, Vietnam, 1967

C-7, 63-9757, 700 TAS, USAF, Dobbins AFB, 1990

C-7, 61-2391, 150 TAS, NJ ANG, McGuire AFB, 1976

C-7, 60-5436, 700 TAS, USAF, Dobbins AFB, 1973

C-7, 63-9738, Vietnamese AF, 1968

CV-2, 62-4169, 61 Av Co, US Army, Vietnam, 1963

The decal set provides national markings and stencils for at least two aircraft.

The markings are nicely printed (by Microscale) and provide all of the distinctive markings for this example. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!