Caracal Models 1/72 P-51D Mustang Air National Guard Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review May 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject P-51D Mustang Air National Guard Scale 1/72 Set Number 72054 Pros Five distinctive aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $11.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models, this time to provide some interesting options for the Tamiya and Airfix 1/72 P-51D kits. The aircraft presented in this set include:

P-51D, 44-72973, 187 FIS/WY ANG

P-51D, 44-72337, 155 FIS/TN ANG

P-51D, 44-84390, 148 FIS/PA ANG

P-51D, 44-63803, 165 FS/KY ANG

P-51D, 45-11585, 111 FIS/TX ANG

The markings are nicely printed and provide national markings, distinctive unit markings, as well as aircraft identification markings, right down to correct data blocks. The decals are all single-layer - none of them require you to stack one decal atop another to recreate complex art as with some other decal manufacturers.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!