Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

B-1B Lancer

Caracal Models 1/72 B-1B Lancer Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review December 2016 Manufacturer Caracal Models
Subject B-1B Lancer Scale 1/72
Set Number 72056 Pros Unique subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice
MSRP (USD) $14.99    

First Look

Here is the latest from Caracal, this set for the Monogram 1/72 kit. These decals are all printed single layer by Cartograf and the printing looks great as usual.

B-1B Lancer B-1B Lancer

The aircraft presented in this set:

  • B-1B, 85-0073, 9 BS, Dyess AFB, 2014, 'Dark Knight'
  • B-1B, 86-0126, 28 BS, Dyess AFB, 2013, 'Hungry Devil'
  • B-1B, 86-0121, 37 BS, Ellsworth AFB, 2003, 'Symphony of Destruction'
  • B-1B, 86-0132, 337 TES, Dyess AFB, 2013, 'Oh! Hardluck'
  • B-1B, 86-0139, 34 BS, Ellsworth AFB, 2006, 'Dakota Queen'
  • B-1B, 85-0059, 128 BS/GA ANG, Robins AFB, 2000, 'The Last Laugh'
  • B-1B, 85-0069, 127 BS/KS ANG, McConnell AFB, 1998, 'Home Improvement'

This set provides a distinctive set of options for your Monogram kit and provide a nice array of airframe stencils to round out this release.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!

