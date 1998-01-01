Caracal Models 1/72 B-1B Lancer Decal First Look
By Michael Benolkin
|Date of Review
|December 2016
|Manufacturer
|Caracal Models
|Subject
|B-1B Lancer
|Scale
|1/72
|Set Number
|72056
|Pros
|Unique subjects
|Cons
|Nothing noted
|Skill Level
|Novice
|MSRP (USD)
|$14.99
First Look
Here is the latest from Caracal, this set for the Monogram 1/72 kit. These decals are all printed single layer by Cartograf and the printing looks great as usual.
The aircraft presented in this set:
- B-1B, 85-0073, 9 BS, Dyess AFB, 2014, 'Dark Knight'
- B-1B, 86-0126, 28 BS, Dyess AFB, 2013, 'Hungry Devil'
- B-1B, 86-0121, 37 BS, Ellsworth AFB, 2003, 'Symphony of Destruction'
- B-1B, 86-0132, 337 TES, Dyess AFB, 2013, 'Oh! Hardluck'
- B-1B, 86-0139, 34 BS, Ellsworth AFB, 2006, 'Dakota Queen'
- B-1B, 85-0059, 128 BS/GA ANG, Robins AFB, 2000, 'The Last Laugh'
- B-1B, 85-0069, 127 BS/KS ANG, McConnell AFB, 1998, 'Home Improvement'
This set provides a distinctive set of options for your Monogram kit and provide a nice array of airframe stencils to round out this release.
For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.
My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!