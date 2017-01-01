Caracal Models 1/72 B-52H Stratofortress Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review June 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject B-52H Stratofortress Scale 1/72 Set Number 72058 Pros Eleven distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $17.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal providing eleven contemporary B-52H subjects for the AMT/ERTL and Italeri boxings of the 1/72 B-52H Stratofortress kit. The instructions show some of the modifications needed to bring the kit up to date though you'll have to go to the aftermarket for the tail fairing that replaced the tail gun.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

B-52H, 60-0059, 96 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2016, 'The Devil's Own'

B-52H, 60-0033, 23 BS, Minot AFB, 2011, 'Peace Persuader'

B-52H, 61-0029, 93 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2010, 'SAC Time'

B-52H, 60-0018, 69 BS, Minot AFB, 2015, 'POW/MIA'

B-52H, 61-0017, 93 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2016, 'Lone Star Lady II'

B-52H, 60-0023, 23 BS, Minot AFB, 2015, 'Bomber Barons'

B-52H, 60-0053, 96 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2008, 'Louisiana Fire'

B-52H, 61-0004, 20 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2014, 'El Lobo'

B-52H, 60-0022, 96 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2015, 'Deuces Wild'

B-52H, 61-0008, 93 BS, Barksdale AFB, 2012, 'FDNY - We Remember'

B-52H, 61-0007, 23 BS, Minot AFB, 2015, 'Ghost Rider'

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!