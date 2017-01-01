Caracal Models 1/72 F-16C/D 'Dark Vipers' Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-16C/D 'Dark Vipers' Scale 1/72 Set Number 72060 Pros Eight HAVE GLASS V Vipers Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal providing eight HAVE GLASS schemes for the 1/72 F-16C/CM/DM kits.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

F-16CM Block 42, 90-0702, 112 FS/OH ANG, 2017

F-16CM Block 50, 91-0410, 179 FS/MN ANG, 2014

F-16CM Block 50, 90-0831, 179 FS/MN ANG, 2015

F-16DM Block 50, 90-0846, 179 FS/MN ANG, 2015

F-16CM Block 42, 93-0545, 157 FS/SC ANG, 2015

F-16CM Block 52, 92-3916, 157 FS/SC ANG, 2015

F-16CM Block 42, 88-0539, 125 FS/OK ANG, 2016

F-16C Block 40, 88-0422, 175 FS/SD ANG, 2017

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for two aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!