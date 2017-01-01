Caracal Models 1/72 USAF C-130H 'Guard Herks' Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review August 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject C-130H 'Guard Herks' Scale 1/72 Set Number 72062 Pros 13 subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $14.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for the Italeri 1/72 C-130H Hercules kit. This release provides a selection of 13 aircraft from a variety of ANG units including the distinctive D-Day commemorative scheme on an Ohio ANG aircraft.

The aircraft presented in this set:

C-130H, 74-2063, 103 AW/CT ANG

C-130H, 90-1794, 179 AW/OH ANG, D-Day Stripes

C-130H, 81-0626, 179 AW/OH ANG

C-130H, 91-1238, 123 AW/CT ANG

C-130H, 93-2042, 182 AW/IL ANG

C-130H, 80-0326, 165 AW/GA ANG

C-130H, 93-1531, 153 AW/WY ANG

C-130H, 90-1798, 139 AW/MO ANG

C-130H, 74-1671, 120 AW/MT ANG

C-130H, 82-0057, 176 AW/AK ANG

C-130H, 95-6712, 130 AW/WV ANG

C-130H, 95-1001, 133 AW/MN ANG

C-130H, 85-1365, 136 AW/TX ANG

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. If you're wanting a nice C-130H for your scale flightline, these markings will nicely augment the Italeri kit, though I recommend (and so does Caracal) replacing the kit's engine nacelles with the Attack Squadron resin replacements or your Herk isn't going to look right.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!