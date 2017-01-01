Caracal Models 1/72 F-104 in Vietnam Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-104 in Vietnam Scale 1/72 Set Number 72064 Pros Nine unique subjects Cons See text Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest from Caracal, this set for your favorite 1/72 F-104C Starfighter kit and provides markings for nine distinctive subjects.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

F-104C, 56-0892, 479 TFW, Da Nang AB, 1965

F-104C, 56-0919, 479 TFW, Da Nang AB, 1965

F-104C, 57-0925, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Smoke II'

F-104C, 57-0923, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Hellooo Dolly'

F-104C, 56-0891, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Nancy J/Snoopy Sniper'

F-104C, 56-0910, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Pussycat'

F-104C, 57-0927, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1966, 'Debbie Sue'

F-104C, 56-0938, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1967, 'Show Me'

F-104C, 56-0982, 479 TFW, Udorn RTAFB, 1967, 'Bevie J VI'

This set provides two bare metal examples staging out of Da Nang in 1965, the other seven are camouflaged F-104Cs operating out of Udorn. Two complete sets of stencils and one are included.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

