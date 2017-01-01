Cybermodeler Online Scale Modeling Magazine

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • testors.com
  • luckymodel.com
  • culttvmanshop.com
  • eagleaviation.gr

  • FOLLOW US:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Flickr
  • YouTube
  • RSS

  • Notice: The appearance of U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, or NASA imagery or art does not constitute an endorsement nor is Cybermodeler Online affiliated with these organizations.

U-2

Caracal Models 1/72 U-2 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models
Subject U-2 Scale 1/72
Set Number 72065 Pros Ten distinctive subjects
Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice
MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for your favorite 1/72 early U-2 kit. This release provides ten subject options.

U-2 U-2

The aircraft presented in this set include:

  • U-2A, 56-6701, AFFTC, Edwards AFB, early 1960s
  • U-2A, 56-6715, 4080 SRW, 1960
  • U-2A, 56-6703, 4080 SRW, 1961
  • U-2A, N800X, CIA, early 1960s
  • U-2A, N803X, CIA, early 1960s
  • U-2A, 56-6682, 4080 SRW, 1961
  • U-2F, 56-6676, USAF, shot down during Cuban Missile Crisis
  • U-2A, 56-6681, 4080 SRW
  • U-2C, 56-6680, 100 SRW, 1976
  • U-2A, 56-6722, RAE Bedford, 1967, Project 'Hi-Cat'

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one bare metal and one dark-colored aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!

  • PROUDLY SPONSORED BY:

  • bnamodelworld.com
  • horizon-models.com
  • miniart-models.com
  • hobbyzone.biz
  • tacair-hobbies.com

Copyright © 2017 TacAir Publications, LLC.