Caracal Models 1/72 U-2 Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review April 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject U-2 Scale 1/72 Set Number 72065 Pros Ten distinctive subjects Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Novice MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for your favorite 1/72 early U-2 kit. This release provides ten subject options.

The aircraft presented in this set include:

U-2A, 56-6701, AFFTC, Edwards AFB, early 1960s

U-2A, 56-6715, 4080 SRW, 1960

U-2A, 56-6703, 4080 SRW, 1961

U-2A, N800X, CIA, early 1960s

U-2A, N803X, CIA, early 1960s

U-2A, 56-6682, 4080 SRW, 1961

U-2F, 56-6676, USAF, shot down during Cuban Missile Crisis

U-2A, 56-6681, 4080 SRW

U-2C, 56-6680, 100 SRW, 1976

U-2A, 56-6722, RAE Bedford, 1967, Project 'Hi-Cat'

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for one bare metal and one dark-colored aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!