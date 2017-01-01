Caracal Models 1/72 USAF F-106A 'City of Jacksonville' Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review July 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-106A 'City of Jacksonville' Scale 1/72 Set Number 72067 Pros Very colorful F-106 Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Experienced MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest decal set from Caracal designed for your favorite 1/72 F-106A Delta Dart kit. This release replicates the very colorful bicentennial aircraft from the Florida ANG. This set consists of one decal sheet, most of which contains the white stars that appear on all of the blue surfaces of the aircraft. The instructions provide detailed views for masking and painting the red, white, and blue fields on the airframe as well as notes on bare metal areas.

The aircraft presented in this set:

F-106A, 58-0760, 159 FIS/125 FIW/FL ANG, 1976, 'City of Jacksonville'

This set includes all of the distinctive markings plus stenciling for this aircraft. As usual, these decals are nicely printed by Cartograf. Whether you're building the Hasegawa or Meng kit, this set will be a nice alternative to ADC Gray!

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!