Caracal Models 1/72 F-100 in Vietnam Decal First Look

By Michael Benolkin

Date of Review September 2017 Manufacturer Caracal Models Subject F-100 in Vietnam Scale 1/72 Set Number 72071 Pros 11 distinctive aircraft Cons Nothing noted Skill Level Basic MSRP (USD) $13.99

First Look

Here is the latest release from Caracal Models, the first of two releases covering the F-100 Super Sabre in Vietnam. This set includes the F-100D and F-100F so you can use these decals on your choice of Monogram or Trumpeter (F-100D) or Trumpeter F-100F.

The subjects covered in this set include:

F-100D, 56-3035, 306 TFS/31 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Miss Dial'

F-100D, 56-3053, 510 TFS/3 TFW, Bien Hoa AB, RVN, 'El Viejo Cazador'

F-100D, 56-3053, 308 TFS/3 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Day Tripper'

F-100D, 56-3456, 355 TFS/31 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Darlene's Dear'

F-100D, 56-2927, 309 TFS/3 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Thor's Hammer'

F-100D, 55-2901, 309 TFS/3 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Colleen'

F-100D, 56-3392, 306 TFS/3 TFW, Tuy Hoa AB, RVN, 'Turtle Mountain Express'

F-100D, 55-2932, 90 TFS/31 TFW, Bien Hoa AB, RVN, 'Nashville Sound'

F-100F, 58-1222, 612 TFS/37 TFW, Phu Cat AB, RVN, 'Protester's Protector'

F-100F, 56-3764, 416 TFS/37 TFW, Phu Cat AB, RVN, Misty FAC

F-100F, 58-1226, 6234 TFW (Provisional), Korat RTAFB, Thailand, Wild Weasel I

The markings are nicely printed (by Cartograf) and provide national markings, distinctive tail art markings as well as a nice set of airframe stencils. There are sufficient markings and stencils for two models. The decals are all single-layer - none of them require you to stack one decal atop another to recreate complex art as with some other decal manufacturers.

For more information about this set and the other releases from Caracal Models, visit their website at http://caracalmodels.com.

My sincere thanks to Caracal Models for this review sample!